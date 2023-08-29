Splash pad to close Sept. 4
The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the last day of operation for the Splash Pad at Muehlhausen Park is Monday, September 4. Limitations on the budget require closure at this time.
Walton Library story time
Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will resume story time at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The book will be “Splat the Cat: I Scream for Ice Cream” with participants making paper ice cream cones. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
William Paca Lodge dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call-in orders accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders should be called in to 574-722-9822, and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Deer Creek hosts breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, fruit, coffee, milk and juice. Handicap accessible and carryout available. Freewill offering to benefit community outreach programs.
Cass County to test voting
The Cass County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting system at 10 a.m., Friday, September 8 in the Voter Registration Office on the fourth floor of the Cass County Government Building. The test is open to the public. The Cass County Election Board will meet immediately following the test.
Cass Bereavement Group
The Cass County Bereavement Group will host its annual picnic at Riverside Park in the old carousel building from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 6. Organizers ask those interested in attending to bring a covered dish to share. Entertainment will be on hand. For any questions, call Patty Duschene at 574-702-3060.
Young America hosts fish fry
The Young America Lions Club (SR 18 between Highways 29 and 35) will host a Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry from 4 until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Lions Club will also sell ice cream and roasted corn on the cob will be available separately. The Young America Fire Department will also host a silent auction. Tickets for the event are $12.
Rotors over Mentone event
The Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum and Mentone Historical Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, will hold its 14th annual Rotors Over Mentone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 9. Both museums will be open for viewing. American Huey 369 will be giving membership rides and Cleveland Helicopter Service will be offering rides for $50 per person cash or $55 with credit card as long as there are two riders. One rider will be $70 cash, $75 credit. Food and Igloo ice cream will be available. The speaker at the program will be John Walker of American Huey 369. For more information call Marsha Scott at 574-353-07460.
Cass County Pancake Day
The 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day will take place from 7 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N. Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with a fresh sausage patty and beverage included. Costs are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free from children under 5. During the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce members and learn about their businesses.
New Waverly breakfast
New Waverly Community Church is hosting a breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage patties, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, juice and coffee. Freewill offering with proceeds going to local missions.
Deer Creek pork chop dinner
Deer Creek Community Center is hosting a pork chop supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 13. Price is $10 for one chop meal and $15 for two chops. Meals come with macaroni and cheese, applesauce and a dessert. Dine in or carryout with proceeds going to ongoing expenses of insurance and building maintenance.
CCHS hosts author
The Cass County Museum will host Settlers and Immigrants: An evening with author Michael Stajduhar at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15. The presentation will kick off promotion of our new Settlers and Immigrants exhibit coming to the Jerolaman Long Home Museum in Spring 2024.
Entrepreneur roundtable discussion
Black Dog Coffee, 116 S. 6th St., will host a business roundtable discussion beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. The roundtable discussion will offer beginning business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs opportunities to connect, share insights and learn from each other’s experiences. The discussion will be moderated by MatchBOX Coworking Studio Champion Alyssa Irvin, owner of Plant Therapy LLC, and Lita Rouser, business advisor at the Indiana Small Business Development Center. To learn more visit www.facebook.com/events/595026972802480/?ti=ls.
Cass County Republican meeting
The Cass County Republican Fall Fun-raiser is Sunday, September 24 at Logansport Country Club, 20 Cedar Island. Appetizers served at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Contact Barrie McClain at 574-870-4683 for more information.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
River Bluff Fun Run and Walk
The annual River Bluff Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, will be hosted on Oct. 7. The event will start on the River Bluff Trail on Michigan Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors will start at 8:45 a.m.. The Fun Run and Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at the hospital or can be found online at the hospital’s website. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Shidler at her email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org or at her phone number (574)753-1573.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Logansport sky watching event
The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first ever Howl at the Moon event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at Huston Park. Astronomer Forrest Hamilton will be on hand. Those with telescopes are encouraged to bring them and share with the public. If the sky is cloudy, the star gazing will not be held. No matter the sky conditions, guests may still enjoy a campfire, camp songs, marshmallows, and cider. Hayrides will be available. The event is free to the public and will include free goody bags for children in attendance, sponsored by Rochester Iron and Metal in Logansport.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Oct. 26. This is the final Class of 1962 lunch of 2023.
Santa at Jerolaman Long
Santa Claus will visit from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Jerolaman Long Home Museum and Cabin, 1004 E. Market St, on Dec. 2. Pictures will be taken in the parlor and candy canes will be provided.
