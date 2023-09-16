The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, September 16, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Jack and Judy Graham, North C.R. 150 West, pole building, $68,000; Rachel Domingo Mendoza, West Broadway, interior remodel, $15,000; Efren Cruz, W. Linden Ave., roofing, $11,000; Cain Camarena, Chicago Street, garage, $10,000; Damon Foreman, E. Broadway, interior repairs, $5,000; Saw Win, High Street, exterior renovation, $2,500; Leo Martinez, Meadowview Drive, roofing, $2,200; Maximo Gutierrez, Beal Street, roofing, $2,000; Rachel Domingo Mendoza, Miami Avenue, interior repairs, $1,000; Rafael Sanchez, West Broadway, plumbing upgrades, $500; James Waddups, E. Columbia St., exterior renovations, $500.
