The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, August 5, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
William and Tracey Banter, W. Delaware Road, roof over deck, $11,000; Salazar Rigoberto Nievez, Ottawa St., interior renovation, $8,000; Isaias Gutierrez, E. CR 350 North, exterior renovations, $8000; Tony Hayden, High Street, roofing, $7,500; Rigoberto Nievez, Clifton Avenue, roofing, $6,000; Bluelight Inc., E. Market Street, roofing, $5,700; Maximo Gutierrez, Erie Avenue, metal siding, $4,000; Liusmila Jimenez, Washington Street, roofing, $2,000; Juan Hernandez, Sherman Street, exterior renovations, $800.
