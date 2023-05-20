The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, May 20, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
San Yu, Tanguy Street, tear off and re-roof, $11,750; MG Roth LLC, state street, roofing, $6,000; Roberta Jarvis, 13th Street, driveway, patio and deck repairs, $3,000; Shane and Jacqueline Eskildsen, Humphrey Street, exterior renovations, $3,000; Shawna Lee Moore, W. Market Street, mechanical and plumbing upgrades, $2,000; Josefina Pacheco, Dizardie Street, windows, $1,500; Eric and Darlene Rogers, E. Market Street, exterior renovation, $1,000; Gabriel and Norma Franco, Wright Street, roofing alterations, $1,000.
