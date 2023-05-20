Clearing the way
File photo

The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, May 20, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.

San Yu, Tanguy Street, tear off and re-roof, $11,750; MG Roth LLC, state street, roofing, $6,000; Roberta Jarvis, 13th Street, driveway, patio and deck repairs, $3,000; Shane and Jacqueline Eskildsen, Humphrey Street, exterior renovations, $3,000; Shawna Lee Moore, W. Market Street, mechanical and plumbing upgrades, $2,000; Josefina Pacheco, Dizardie Street, windows, $1,500; Eric and Darlene Rogers, E. Market Street, exterior renovation, $1,000; Gabriel and Norma Franco, Wright Street, roofing alterations, $1,000.

