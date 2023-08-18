Editor’s note: This calendar is subject to change. If you are a representative of a governing body, you may email meeting notices and agendas to ptnews@pharostribune.com.
Today
CASS COUNTY COUNCIL will meet at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMISSION will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
Monday
CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.
CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
WALTON & TIPTON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the library, 110 N. Main St. to discuss employee job performance and classification not related to the budget process.
Wednesday
WALTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 7 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
August 28
CASS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
August 30
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
September 1
CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMISSION will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
LOGANSPORT MUNICIPAL BUILDING CORPORATION will meet at 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the third floor of the City Building.
September 12
WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.
October 10
WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.
November 14
WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.
December 12
WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.
