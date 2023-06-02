LMS UMC hosts dinner
The Logansport Main Street United Methodist Church, 19 E. Main St., is having a benefit spaghetti supper themed “Love for Lily” from 4-7 p.m. Friday. It is freewill donation for dine in and $10 for drive up and carryout. All proceeds will go to help with expenses due to a car wreck, hospitalization and funeral for the baby of Lily Kochell and Paxton Thomas. Contact Eloise Sanders 765-438-6189 for more information.
Food Finders Truck
Calvary Presbyterian Church, which is at the intersection of Spencer and Seventh streets, will host a Food Finders Truck from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. The truck will be drive-thru only. To line up for the truck, visitors should go past the Ninth Street post office and turn west on Spencer Street.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian, 4450 North State Road 29, is hosting First Saturday breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, coffee cakes, waffles made to order, coffee, orange juice and milk. Proceeds from freewill donations will go to Luke and Deanna Osburn and family. They lost everything in a fire on Burlington Avenue in Logansport.
Skywatching at library
The Logansport Cass County Public Library will host a summer reading event from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday. “Telescopes, Monthly NASA Skywatching Tips and Engaging STEM Activities” welcomes Forest Hamilton, a local astronomer and programmer for the Space Telescope Science Institute at the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. Hamilton will bring some of his telescopes to the library. NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Volunteer Pam Roller will give information for monthly NASA Skywatching Tips and show the latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope.
LMH to close East Lobby Lab
The Medical Office Building East Lab at Logansport Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday through June 9 due to an unforeseen staffing shortage. Patients will be directed to the Lobby Lab in Suite 120, first floor of the hospital. Hours for the Lobby Lab will be adjusted for Monday through June 9 as 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and June 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Medical Office Building East Lab and Lobby Lab will resume normal hours on June 12.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken
Star City United Methodist Church, 2347 E. Main St., Star City, is hosting Dan’s Fish and Chicken from 4-7 p.m. June 15. Tickets are $12 and includes fish, chicken or both; applesauce, coleslaw and cookies. The meal will be drive-thru only.
Pressure canning class
Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Jane Horner will teach the basics of pressure canning through education and a hands-on workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at the Cass County fairgrounds, 2281 E. 125 North, Logansport. Participants will prepare and process a recipe to take home. Participants will also receive instructions on how to pressure can and resources. The cost of the workshop is $30 and the class size is limited to eight people. Register at cvent.me/319y9Z by June 9. For more information, contact Jane Horner at horner8@purdue.edu or 574-753-7750.
Miami County 4-H Fair
The Miami County 4-H Fair will take place June 18-24 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North, Peru. The fair will be open from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, then 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. the rest of the week. The fair will feature a variety of grandstand events, including a country music concert by Alex Miller, two-day truck and tractor pull, antique tractor pull, autocross and fan-favorite demolition derby. The midway carnival rides and games will offer individual tickets as well as wristbands from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 4-H youth will compete in livestock competitions all week, ending with Royal Showmanship competition Friday night. Go to www.miamicounty4hfair.com for more information.
Church of the Nazarene concert
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a concert with musical guests The Foresters at 10:30 a.m. June 18. Everyone is welcome.
Free lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22. The meal will include lasagna, salad, rolls and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation bible school June 19 through June 23. The theme of the week is “Steller: Shine Jesus’ Light.” The weeknight hours are 6-8 p.m. and a program will be held 10:30 a.m. June 25. School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will have an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share their poetry.
Swinging Bridge lighting, dedication
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4-10 p.m. at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.