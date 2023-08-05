Clearing the way
File photo

The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, August 5, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.

Logansport Community School Corporation, Chase Road, new construction, $308,000; Kelly J. Dean & Janet K., East 1075 Street (Galveston), pole barn for storage, $42,000; Cheryl and Morris Layman, North Davis Street (Walton), storage shed, $24,000; Shane Hall, High Street, interior repairs, $8,000; Larry Kite, Lexington Road, accessory, $6,000; Juan Hernandez, Sherman Street, windows, $5,800; United Steelworkers Local #3261, West Broadway, gutter and downspouts installation, $4,680; Silvia Tomas Bartolome, Shultz Street, kitchen cabinets remodeling, $3,000; Juan P. Rodriguez, Sunset Drive, rolled roofing garage, $1,500; Michael Benn, Cicott Street, roofing, $1,200; .

