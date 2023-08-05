The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, August 5, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Logansport Community School Corporation, Chase Road, new construction, $308,000; Kelly J. Dean & Janet K., East 1075 Street (Galveston), pole barn for storage, $42,000; Cheryl and Morris Layman, North Davis Street (Walton), storage shed, $24,000; Shane Hall, High Street, interior repairs, $8,000; Larry Kite, Lexington Road, accessory, $6,000; Juan Hernandez, Sherman Street, windows, $5,800; United Steelworkers Local #3261, West Broadway, gutter and downspouts installation, $4,680; Silvia Tomas Bartolome, Shultz Street, kitchen cabinets remodeling, $3,000; Juan P. Rodriguez, Sunset Drive, rolled roofing garage, $1,500; Michael Benn, Cicott Street, roofing, $1,200; .
