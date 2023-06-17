Pets R Us adoption special
Pets R Us, 700 Water St., is hosting its Summer Time Jubilee this June, which includes $25 adoptions on select dogs. All dogs are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Pets R Us does encourage meet and greets with potential pets before adoption. The Summer Time Jubilee runs until the end of June. For more information call (574) 516-1526.
Miami County 4-H Fair
The Miami County 4-H Fair will take place June 18-24 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 West 200 N., Peru. The fair will be open from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. the rest of the week. The fair will feature a variety of grandstand events, including a country music concert by Alex Miller, two-day truck and tractor pull, antique tractor pull, autocross and fan-favorite demolition derby. The midway carnival rides and games will offer individual tickets as well as wristbands from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 4-H youth will compete in livestock competitions all week long, ending with Royal Showmanship competition on Friday night. Go to www.miamicounty4hfair.com for more information.
Church of Christ lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22. The meal will include lasagna, salad, rolls and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Walton Library events
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library will join the Logansport Fire Department and the Walton Community Volunteer Fire Department to hold a fire safety event in the library parking lot at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23. For more information, please call the library at 574-626-2234.
Legion hosting pickers
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., will host the Parlor of Pickers from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 23. The event is open to the public and there will be snacks, raffles and more. Come and listen or join in and pick! For more information call (574) 753-8620.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation Bible school Monday through June 23. The theme of the week is “Steller: Shine Jesus’ Light.” The weeknight hours are 6-8 p.m. and a program is 10:30 a.m. June 25, School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Democrats meet and greet
The Cass County Democrats invite the public to “It’s a Party” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the People’s Winery. This free meet and greet of 2023 candidates features the record number of women running for Logansport City Council, Vibrant Events catering and ZeNai Brooks, the Indiana Democrats Executive Director. For information, call 574-992-1121 or email info@cassindems.org.
LPD Annual Bike Rodeo
Come practice your bike skills with the Logansport Police Department from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 24, at Muehlhausen Park. Children are encouraged to bring their bikes and helmet; there will be a few bikes to use if a child does not have one. The event includes raffles for bikes and helmets, and hot dogs and drinks.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters will host a town hall focused on how property taxes work in Cass County at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library. The property tax and assessment process are a collaboration between Cathy Isaacs (Assessor), Daphne Slusser (treasurer), Cheryl Alcorn (auditor) and Beth Liming (recorder).
Port-A-Pit chicken dinner
A Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken Dinner will be held in the parking lot of St. James Ev. Lutheran Church at the corner of 10th and Spear streets from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out on Wednesday, June 28. Carryout only. Dinners of 1/2 chicken and Pit-Taters are $14 or 1/2 chicken only is $10. Presale tickets are available from St. James members. This is a fund-raiser for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of St. James to be held the weekend of October 13-15, 2023. For more information, contact the church office at 574-753-4227.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Swinging Bridge lighting
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
Walton Fourth of July
While there Walton parade has been canceled for 2023, there is still a lot to do in Walton on the Fourth of July. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the Walton Independence Day 5K run. A car show will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the fire station. The Lewis Cass band Fish Fry will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Walton Christian Church. The day ends with a fireworks show set for approximately 10 p.m. Those who want to view the fireworks may do so in the west parking lot of Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School. The show will be put on by The Hoosier Fireworks Guy (John Phillips) and will contain more than 700 shells.
LMH seeks vendors for fair
Logansport Memorial Hospital is seeking vendors for its Community Resource Fair, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Riverside Park. The event provides education, navigation, and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana. The hospital invites local organizations and vendors for the free event. Food trucks are also welcome to participate and offer food for purchase to event attendees. Call 574-753-1573 for vendor registration forms. Forms must be completed by Friday, July 7.
Deer Creek Cruise-In
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting its ninth annual Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Free event will feature music and activities for all ages. Burgers, hot dogs, snack, desserts and drinks will be sold with proceeds going to outreach projects. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 visitors.
Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 for registration or information.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
