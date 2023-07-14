LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Ramblin’ Fever Band performs
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave, will host the Ramblin’ Fever Band from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The performance is open to the public. Cover charge is $5 and will have raffles, snacks, and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
New Beginnings hosting VBS
New Beginnings Church, 3025 Maplewood Drive, Logansport, is hosting Vacation Bible School July 16 through July 20. The classes run from 6-8 p.m. and are for children ages 4 through 12. Register online at newbeginningschurch.myanswers.com/keepers-of-the-kingdom/.
Pizza night to help Pets R Us
The Cass County Humane Society, doing business as Pets R Us, will partner with Brunos Pizza, 1800 East Market St., for Pizza for Paws from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. The event will feature pets from the shelter, kids games and giveaways. Fifteen percent of all purchases will be contributed to Pets R Us shelter animals.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on July 19. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Health insurance enrollment fair
Those without health insurance or who have recently lost Medicaid coverage are invited to a health insurance enrollment fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21 in the main lobby at Logansport Memorial Hospital. Certified insurance navigators can help answer questions and figure out what coverage is needed. Interpreters are available for communication needs during the process. The hospital asks attendees to bring a driver’s license, state ID or birth certificate. Those without can bring a piece of mail with name and address, ot refugees can bring their paperwork. A proof of income (bank statement or pay stub) within the last 30 days is also required. For questions call the financial counselor’s office at 574-753-1371.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
William Paca spaghetti dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner night from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 for dine-in or carryout. The lodge accepts call-in orders for carry out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders must be called in to 574-722-9822 and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
School Supply Giveaway
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Market streets, will hold its annual school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Free school supplies will be available for all ages, including backpacks. There will also be free hot dogs, free popcorn, and free drinks. Families are welcome to come and enjoy a positive start to a new school year.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
22nd edition of Fulton Fun Day
Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey. The Lions Club hosts its traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library. All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information.
