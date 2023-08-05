Fulton Fun Day, road closings
Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey. The Lions Club hosts its traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library. All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information. Heading into Fulton, SR 25 will close for the parade at about 11:45 a.m. and travelers are instructed to follow the detour signs. The parade ends at about 12:45 p.m.
Life Gate rummage sale
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., will hold an indoor rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Items on Saturday will be half priced. Proceeds from the sale will fund the children’s ministry at Life Gate.
Legion to host karaoke
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host CRC Karaoke with Rodney and Chuck Ervin from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to the public and offers snacks, raffles, and more. There will be a $3 cover charge. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
Doggy Days pool party
Logansport Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its Doggy Days of Summer Pool Party from noon to 1 p.m. at the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center on Sunday. The public is invited to participate in this end-of-summer activity by pre-registering at logansportparks.com. The pre-registration cost is $5.00 per dog, or $10 the day of the event. Questions can be directed to recreation director Kara Yax at 574-753-6969 or via e-mail at parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.
State Road 119 to close
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close State Road 119 between C.R. 750 S. and C.R. 675 S. on or after Monday. State Road 119 will be closed through early September for a bridge overlay project over Dickey Creek. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 16, U.S. 35, and State Road 119.
Senior morning at movies
Mary Max Cinemas and sponsors Chase Center, Fisher Funeral Chapel and Cremation, Guardian Angel Hospice and the Cass County Family Y will be hosting Senior Morning at the Movies, Take 1, at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Movies offered are Haunted Mansion (PG-13), The Meg 2 (PG13), TMNT: Mutant Mayhem (PG), and A Sound of Freedom (PG13). Open to seniors 50 and older, and their families and caregivers. Admission is $3 with a $3 popcorn and soda combo available. Doors open at 9 a.m. and movies start at 10 a.m.
Sub Tavern benefit ride
The Sub Tavern, 808 Bates St., Logansport, is hosting an Overdose Awareness Ride in memory of Corey Costello with events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12. A $20 driver fee includes a t-shirt and meal. Additional riders are $5. Sign in is at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. Food will be served at 4 p.m. (meat provided; bring your own sides) and an auction begins at 5 p.m. The band Scarecrowe will perform from 8 to 11 p.m.
Mexico Lions Club breakfast
The Mexico Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. in the Denver Community Building (S. Emmons St.). Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Children under 6 get in free. Carry-outs available. Please bring used eyeglasses for drop off.
Life Gate breakfast
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., will host a benefit breakfast with all proceeds to assist a medical expense need in the community from 7 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. All are welcome. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, three kinds of waffles, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, coffee cake, milk, coffee, and orange juice. A free will offering will be collected.
League of Women Voters meet
The Cass County League of Women Voters is inviting current and new members to their meeting to discuss past and future league business. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16 at the Logansport-Cass County Library.
Shrine Club dinner
The Logansport Shrine Club will host a dinner from 5 until 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Shrine Club (415 High St. Rd.).The Meal includes a 14 oz. ribeye dinner for $26 or a smoked pork chop dinner for $12 ($!6 for two chops). The Brandt Carmichael Band will perform from 5 until 8 p.m. All events are open to the public.
Dan’s Fish Fry
Walton Christian Church (103 Bishop St.) will host Dan’s Fish Fry from 4 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Menu includes baked beans, coleslaw, ice cream sundaes and all you can eat fish and tenderloin. Cost in $12 per person. Children under 5 eat free. Dine in and carry out available. All proceeds to go the weekday religious education program.
Walton library story time, LEGO club
Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will resume story time at the library at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16. The book will be “The Day the Crayons Quit” with participants making their favorite color crayon. Also starting up again will be the LEGO club with a kick-off party at 4 p.m. August 16. At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 22 and 23, the book will be “Sunny Day” with participants making a sun craft using sunglasses. At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 29 and 30, the book will be “Splat the Cat: I Scream for Ice Cream” with participants making paper ice cream cones. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Psi Iota Xi Sorority mum sale
The Psi Iota Xi Sorority is hosting its mum sale, featuring a 9-inch potted garden mums from Galema’s Greenhouse in West Lafayette. The price is $10 per pot with a choice of color: red, bronze, yellow, pink, white and purple. They may be viewed at www.galemas.com. All orders due to any member by August 22. Flowers will be delivered September 8 to 3225 E. Broadway and can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. Raffle tickets for a porch or lawn welcome board, which displays gift cards valued at approximately $350. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.The drawing will be at 5 p.m. September 8 at the flower pickup location. For more information, call Barb Hanlon at 574-753-2962.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, August 24. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Church of Christ lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. The meal will include sloppy joes, veggies, beanie weenies and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Deer creek spaghetti dinner
Deer Creek Community Center is hosting a spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26. Spaghetti will be served with meat sauce and meatballs, salad, bread, desserts and drinks. There will also be a bake sale. Freewill donations accepted with proceeds to go toward ongoing expenses. Dine or carryout available.
Princess Tea Party in Walton
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will host the Princess Tea Party at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in the Community Room. The Cass County 4-H Fair Queen and her court will be at the library to read a book and have craft time. Participants will enjoy tea time with snacks and be able to have their pictures taken with Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
American Legion/ VFW picnic
The American Legion and VFW will host a picnic from 1 until 10 p.m. on August 26. The meal will include hotdogs and hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, pork loins and will begin at 5 p.m. Four on the Floor will perform from 6-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. and costs $10 per player. A Euchre tournament will take take place at 3 p.m. and costs $5 per player. There will be a Bounce house and Horse Shoes. The event is open to members of both organizations and will take place at 828 Burlington Ave.
CCHS hosts author
The Cass County Museum will host Settlers and Immigrants: An evening with author Michael Stajduhar at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The presentation will kick off promotion of our new Settlers and Immigrants exhibit coming to the Jerolaman Long Home Museum in Spring 2024.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Oct. 26. This is the final Class of 1962 lunch of 2023.
Santa at Jerolaman Long
Santa Claus will visit from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Jerolaman Long Home Museum and Cabin, 1004 E. Market St, on Dec. 2. Pictures will be taken in the parlor and candy canes will be provided.
