The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:
Sept. 8: Baranda Lee Huddleston, 33, Logansport, and Preston B. Sivits, 35, Logansport.
Sept. 8: Alejandra Valencia Caacho, 23, Logansport, and Luis Fernando Saavedra Franco, 26, Logansport.
Sept. 8: Rodney Decius, 33, Logansport, and Mica Noel, 31, Logansport.
Sept. 8: Juan Pablo Rene Arana Gutierrez, 44, Logansport, and Beatriz Rebolloso Geurrero, 50, Logansport.
Sept. 11: Travis L. Hughes, 39, Walton, and Dusty Michelle Meador, 34, Walton.
Sept. 11: Jill Ellen Needler Yagel, 33, Pierceton, and Justin Len Young, 31, Royal Center.
Sept. 12: Clemente Sebastian Gaspar, 25, Logansport, and Juana Marcos Baltazar, 24, Logansport.
Sept. 12: Katelyn Elaine Bohac, 33, Logansport, and Kevin Daniel Kerlin, 31, Logansport.
Sept. 13: RT Junior Harris, 48, Monterey, and Tabitha Jean Miguel Mateo, 45, Logansport.
Sept. 13: Kyleigh Chanel Forbes, 27, Walton, and Jayden Michael Williams, 27, Walton.
Sept. 13: Clarissa Janell Blackburn, 23, and Kody Lee Miller, 28, Logansport.
Sept. 14: Tyler Douglas McWherter, 25, Logansport, and Kacey Maribelle Koedel, 24, Logansport.
