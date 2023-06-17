The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, June 17, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Jerry R. Quaife & Arthur J. Howard & Michele, East Broadway Street, sanitary sewer replacement, $36,000; Christina R. Piercy & Michael, East Broadway Street, window and siding replacement, $33,000; Four County Comprehensive Ment, East Broadway Street, chimney removal, deck, rafters, roofing installations, $16,000; Gary B. Baer & Gabrielle M. Dillon, High Street, new roof installations, $15,400; Jeanne Anne Cramer, Race Street, external repairs, $7,500; Timothy J. Bohling & Karen S., Bates Street, vinyl siding and metal roofing, $6,500; HLG Realty LLC, Wheatland Avenue, reroofing, $5,000; Bertie L. Johanning, High Street Road, windows, $2,756; Jorge Jimenez, North Street, porch roof replacement, $2,000
