Marilyn Hurst plays with a cat named Buttina while she talks to Lisa Terry at the organization’s second Betty White Birthday Party.

 Kirsten Adair | Pharos-Tribune

Pets R Us will honor the Cass County Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary by offering $30 dog and cat adoption fees during the month of September.

The Community Foundation has assisted Pets R Us with grants that have enhanced the animal shelter’s day to day operations.

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Pets R Us, formerly known as the Cass County Humane Society.

For more information call Pets R Us at 574-516-1526.

