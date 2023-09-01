Pets R Us will honor the Cass County Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary by offering $30 dog and cat adoption fees during the month of September.
The Community Foundation has assisted Pets R Us with grants that have enhanced the animal shelter’s day to day operations.
This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Pets R Us, formerly known as the Cass County Humane Society.
For more information call Pets R Us at 574-516-1526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.