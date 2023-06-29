Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.