Life Gate breakfast
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host a benefit breakfast in the community from 7-10 a.m. today. All proceeds from this breakfast will go toward assisting a medical expense in our community. All are welcome. A free will offering will be collected.
Deer Creek Cruise-In
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting its ninth annual Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Free event will feature music and activities for all ages. Burgers, hot dogs, snack, desserts and drinks will be sold with proceeds going to outreach projects. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 visitors.
Civic Players summer musical
The Civic Players of Logansport will present the jukebox musical “Rock of Ages” at the Logansport State Theater, 317 E. Market St., at 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at civicplayersoflogansport.weebly.com and at the door the day of the show.
Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652.
New Beginnings hosting VBS
New Beginnings Church, 3025 Maplewood Drive, Logansport, is hosting Vacation Bible School July 16 through July 20. The classes run from 6-8 p.m. and are for children ages 4 through 12. Register online at newbeginningschurch.myanswers.com/keepers-of-the-kingdom/.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Ramblin’ Fever Band performs
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave, will host the Ramblin’ Fever Band from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday July 15. The performance is open to the public. Cover charge is $5 and will have raffles, snacks, and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on July 19. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
