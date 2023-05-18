Legion hosting Eel River Band
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host the Eel River Band from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event is open to the public and will have a cash bar, raffles, snack and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more Information.
Miami Baptist fish fry
The Miami Baptist Church (1368 North County Rd 600 E.) will be hosting a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Friday. The meal will include fish, chicken, green beans, Cole slaw, dessert and a drink. Carry outs will be available. Tickets can be purchased from church members in advance or at the door. Adult pre-sale tickets are $10 ($11 at the door) and children’s tickets are $6 ($7 at the door). For more information call (574) 753-0313.
Masonic Lodge dinner
Royal Center Masonic Lodge will host a pork chop and pork burger dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Lodge Hall, 101 Kramer St., Royal Center. Meals include drink, mac & cheese, baked beans, and dessert. Pork chop dinners are $10 and pork burger dinners are $6. Takeout is available.
Anoka UMC breakfast
Anoka United Methodist Church will hold its community breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Homemade sausage gravy, homemade biscuits, sausage, eggs, french toast, pancakes, coffee, juice and milk will be served. Freewill offering with all proceeds going to Mason and Rachel Hayden missions.
Children’s Choir Concert
The Logansport Children’s Choir will celebrate its 35th Spring Concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the McHale Performing Arts Center (1 Berry Ln.) The final show with founders Tim and Susan Cahalan, the event will feature alumni from the past. The event is free to the public.
Logansport Bands hosts concert
The Logansport Bands will be presenting their annual May Hour of Music Concerts Sunday at McHale Performing Arts Center. The sixth, seventh and eighth grade bands will perform at 2 p.m., with the eighth-graders performing music reflecting New York City. The LHS Berry Band follows at 3:30 p.m., performing compositions including Aaron Copeland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.” Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children and cover both shows. Annual awards will be presented at each concert and the seniors will be honored.
William Paca Lodge dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host a monthly spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call in orders for carry out at 574-722-9822 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Orders can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Church of Christ lunch
The Church of Christ, B2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. The meal will include BBQ, meatballs on a bun, baked beans, corn and dessert. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Talking Books at Black Dog
The next Talking Books program at the Black Dog, 116 S. Sixth St., Logansport, is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30. Black Dog’s Jan Newton will review West with Giraffes by Linda Rundgren, a rousing road trip novel inspired by true events during the lingering days of the Depression. It’s the story of two giraffes who survive an Atlantic crossing in a hurricane and a precarious cross country journey to their new home at the San Diego Zoo. The book is available at the Logansport Library and for purchase on Amazon. For more information, call 574-722-4133 or visit Black Dog Gifts and Black Dog Coffee Facebook pages.
Pressure canning class
Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Jane Horner will teach the basics of pressure canning through education and a hands-on workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cass County fairgrounds, 2281 E. 125 N., Logansport. Participants will prepare and process a recipe to take home. Participants will also receive instructions on how to pressure can and resources. The cost of the workshop is $30 and the class size is limited to eight. Register at cvent.me/319y9Z by June 9. For more information, contact Jane Horner at horner8@purdue.edu or 574-753-7750.
Church of the Nazarene concert
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a concert with musical guests The Foresters at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Everyone is welcome.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation bible school Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. The theme of the week is “Steller: Shine Jesus’ Light.” The weeknight hours are 6 to 8 p.m. and a program is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
