The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, June 10, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Drew and Stacy Farrer, N. 600 West, Royal Center, residential home, $275,000; Gilbert Crimmins, 800 North, hoop barn, $100,000; Garry Robertson, Sunset Drive, exterior renovations, $25,000; Daniel Hillenberg, Smead Street, roofing, $7,434; Rachel Domingo Mendoza, MAplewood, interior repairs, $6,000; Jose Guadian, Smead Street, exterior renovations, $5,000; Jose Calles Mendez, Wright Street, roofing, $1,500; Ricardo and Ambrosio Aguilar, High Street, roofing, $1,400; Odalys Morales, George Street, addition, $800; Expats Rental Properties, E. Market Street, exterior repairs, $700; Luisa Castro, High Street, driveway, $500; Griselda Gonzalez, High Street, driveway repairs, $350.
