The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 8, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Ronald and Rebecca Noel, E. Broadway Street, roofing, $42,000; Richard Lee, S. Circle, building garage, $25,000; Debra Drinkwine, Lafayette Drive, exterior renovation, $20,000; Kurt and Emily Brandstatter, North County Road 450 East, demolition of sheds, $10,000; Jose Edmundo Alvarado Hernandez, Cole Street, siding, tear off and roof shingles, $10,000; Rosa Lozano, Wheatland Avenue, exterior renovation, $10,000; Rachel Domingo Mendoza, E. Broadway Street, exterior renovations, $9,500; Steven L. Beckman & Patricia M., Garfield Street, reroofing, $7,270; Martin Cruz, E. Market Street, exterior and interior renovation, $7,000; Juan Carlos Rivera & Melida Hernandez, Culbertson Street, addition to house, $5,000; Mat Getz and James Beck, Smead Street, roofing, $5,000; Patrick A. Murray & Carolyn S., W. Broadway, siding, gutters and insulation completion, $3,540; Eric Steven Bingaman & Shannon, Bates Street, reroofing, $3,000; Estela Oranelas, North Street, garage, $2,800; Irma Herrera, High Street, windows, $1,300; Rebecca Nelson, 17th Street, fencing, $1,000; Larry A. Rollins, 22nd Street, building fence, $578; Angel Ballesteros, Pleasant Hill, roofing, $200; Sandra Adams, Chicago Street, fence, $200.
