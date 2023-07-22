The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 22, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
City of Logansport, 601 E. Broadway, parking lot, $1,000,000; Gregory and Julie Baldini, East 150 North, single family home, $250,000; Terry W. Shewalter & Nalu A., North 825 W, 15’x16’ addition, $51,000; Courtney Malear, Market Street, plumbing upgrades, $19,986; Brian and Kyann Keller, Parkmont Drive, roofing, $8,000; Randy Eugene Britt & Deborah Marie, Emmet Drive, steel roof installation, $6,900; Vickie Mathews, Kissell Court, metal shed construction, $6,559; Angela R. Cleman etal, Woodlawn Avenue, fence replacement, $4,900; Francisco Chavez, Parkmont Drive, exterior renovations, $2,800; Yesenia Martinez, Burlington Avenue, interior repairs, $1,500; Guillermo Espitia, Bartlett Street, exterior renovation, $1,000; Rigoberto Nievez Salazar, East Ottawa Street, fence installation, $1,000
