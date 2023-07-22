Clearing the way
The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 22, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.

City of Logansport, 601 E. Broadway, parking lot, $1,000,000; Gregory and Julie Baldini, East 150 North, single family home, $250,000; Terry W. Shewalter & Nalu A., North 825 W, 15’x16’ addition, $51,000; Courtney Malear, Market Street, plumbing upgrades, $19,986; Brian and Kyann Keller, Parkmont Drive, roofing, $8,000; Randy Eugene Britt & Deborah Marie, Emmet Drive, steel roof installation, $6,900; Vickie Mathews, Kissell Court, metal shed construction, $6,559; Angela R. Cleman etal, Woodlawn Avenue, fence replacement, $4,900; Francisco Chavez, Parkmont Drive, exterior renovations, $2,800; Yesenia Martinez, Burlington Avenue, interior repairs, $1,500; Guillermo Espitia, Bartlett Street, exterior renovation, $1,000; Rigoberto Nievez Salazar, East Ottawa Street, fence installation, $1,000

