Walton Library events
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library will join the Logansport Fire Department and the Walton Community Volunteer Fire Department to hold a fire safety event in the library parking lot at 11 a.m. today.
Legion hosting pickers
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., will host the Parlor of Pickers from 6-9 p.m. today. The event is open to the public and there will be snacks, raffles and more. For more information call 574-753-8620.
LPD Annual Bike Rodeo
Come practice your bike skills with the Logansport Police Department from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Muehlhausen Park. Children are encouraged to bring their bikes and helmet; there will be a few bikes to use if a child does not have one. The event includes raffles for bikes and helmets, and hot dogs and drinks.
Amateur Radio “Field Day”
Members of the Cass County Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise on Saturday and Sunday at the Cass County EMA on Highway 17 North. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event, which runs from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, is open to the public.
Anoka Ice Cream Social
Anoka Church, 4890 E. County Road 300 South, is having an ice cream social from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes homemade ice cream, strawberries, short cakes and other desserts. There will also be hotdogs, Spanish hot dogs, chips and slaw. Drinks will also be served. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Talking Books at Black Dog
Black Dog Coffee, 116 S. Sixth St., will present Talking Books at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The topic is the great hurricane of 1900 in Galveston, considered by many historians as the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. The story of the hurricane is vividly told in best-selling author Eric Larson’s book” Isaac’s Storm.” For more information, call 574-722-4133 or go to Black Dog Coffee’s or Black Dog Gifts Facebook pages.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters will host a town hall focused on how property taxes work in Cass County at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library. The property tax and assessment process are a collaboration between Cathy Isaacs (Assessor), Daphne Slusser (treasurer), Cheryl Alcorn (auditor) and Beth Liming (recorder).
Port-A-Pit chicken dinner
A Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken Dinner will be held in the parking lot of St. James Ev. Lutheran Church at the corner of 10th and Spear streets from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out on Wednesday, June 28. Carryout only. Dinners of 1/2 chicken and Pit-Taters are $14 or 1/2 chicken only is $10. Presale tickets are available from St. James members. This is a fund-raiser for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of St. James to be held the weekend of October 13-15, 2023. For more information, contact the church office at 574-753-4227.
William Paca hosts dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner night on from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call in orders for carryout can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders should be called in to 574-722-9822, and orders can be picked up between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Pork chop dinner
Twelve Mile Community Building Board will sponsor a free-will donation pork chop dinner from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at the Twelve Mile Community Building (7913 IN-16). The menu will include pork chops and pork burgers, roasted potatoes, green beans, desert, and drinks. All proceeds will go towards paving the parking lot at the community building.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 North State Road 29, Deer Creek, will host a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Food served includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage and bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee cake and rolls, fruit, coffee milk and juice. Freewill offering for community outreach projects. Handicap accessible and carryout available.
Swinging Bridge lighting
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
Walton Fourth of July
While there Walton parade has been canceled for 2023, there is still a lot to do in Walton on the Fourth of July. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the Walton Independence Day 5K run. A car show will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the fire station. The Lewis Cass band Fish Fry will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Walton Christian Church. The day ends with a fireworks show set for approximately 10 p.m. Those who want to view the fireworks may do so in the west parking lot of Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School. The show will be put on by The Hoosier Fireworks Guy (John Phillips) and will contain more than 700 shells.
LMH seeks vendors for fair
Logansport Memorial Hospital is seeking vendors for its Community Resource Fair, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Riverside Park. The event provides education, navigation, and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana. The hospital invites local organizations and vendors for the free event. Food trucks are also welcome to participate and offer food for purchase to event attendees. Call 574-753-1573 for vendor registration forms. Forms must be completed by Friday, July 7.
Deer Creek Cruise-In
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting its ninth annual Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Free event will feature music and activities for all ages. Burgers, hot dogs, snack, desserts and drinks will be sold with proceeds going to outreach projects. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 visitors.
Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 for registration or information.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
