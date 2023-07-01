The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 1, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Summer L. Johnson, 10th Street, adding dormer, $16,920; Alfonso Zamora & Evangelina, Parkway Drive, new drywall and kitchen cabinets, $5,000; Scot N. Bailieul, East Broadway, new fence installation, $7,000; Martin Rodriguez Vasguez, 19th Street, tear off old roof and new roof installation, $3,000; Jennifer Sebastian Nicolas, 12th Street, concrete pad and fencing addition, $3,000; Joe W. Lunsford & Edna V., Humphrey Street, roofing house, $2,500; Rodolfo Sanchez & Hilda Alvizo, Van Tower Drive, vinyl siding and windows egress, $2,000; Rosalio Rodriguez-Rodriguez, West Market Street, new vinyl siding installation, $2,000; David M. White & Kathleen D., Front Street, building 10 x 8 building, $2,000; Angel Fernandez Bode & Georgelina Beatriz Gonzale, Woodlawn Avenue, shingles replacements, $1,800; Nancy J. Surber & Cheryl L. Watson, West Linden Avenue, vinyl replacement, $1,500;
