Clearing the way
File photo

The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 1, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.

Summer L. Johnson, 10th Street, adding dormer, $16,920; Alfonso Zamora & Evangelina, Parkway Drive, new drywall and kitchen cabinets, $5,000; Scot N. Bailieul, East Broadway, new fence installation, $7,000; Martin Rodriguez Vasguez, 19th Street, tear off old roof and new roof installation, $3,000; Jennifer Sebastian Nicolas, 12th Street, concrete pad and fencing addition, $3,000; Joe W. Lunsford & Edna V., Humphrey Street, roofing house, $2,500; Rodolfo Sanchez & Hilda Alvizo, Van Tower Drive, vinyl siding and windows egress, $2,000; Rosalio Rodriguez-Rodriguez, West Market Street, new vinyl siding installation, $2,000; David M. White & Kathleen D., Front Street, building 10 x 8 building, $2,000; Angel Fernandez Bode & Georgelina Beatriz Gonzale, Woodlawn Avenue, shingles replacements, $1,800; Nancy J. Surber & Cheryl L. Watson, West Linden Avenue, vinyl replacement, $1,500;

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0