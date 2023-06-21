From pizza to sandwiches to tacos, Fire Pizza in Walton serves it all. Since opening in May, owners Jake and Aly Rouch have provided the community with a family-friendly establishment.
Jake Rouch said he came to own the restaurant because of his friend Bo Weir, who started the brand and owns the other Fire Pizza locations in Flora and Russiaville. Rouch said Weir taught him everything he knew and, soon after, Aly also fell in love with the business. While both are initially from Walton, they live in Logansport but said they came back to Walton for its small-town feel.
“We’re familiar with the people in this area. Probably everybody that walks in, I know. [I] might not be able to put a name to the face, but I know them,” Jake Rouch said. “So, my dad taught at Cass for … almost 30 years, coached three sports every year. So, I’ve always been here. [Aly’s] always been here. Her parents are respected in the community as well, and own a business in Logansport, too. So, we just wanted to be back home where we were from and restart our lives here.”
Fire Pizza offers a variety of food, including pizza, calzones, sandwiches, tacos, salads and appetizers. There is also a bar area where beer and wine are served.
“There’s a solid variety,” Jake Rouch said. “You can really come in here three nights a week and eat three different meals easily.”
Fire Pizza hopes to bring a family-friendly environment to the community, according to Jake Rouch. One of the biggest aspects they wanted to bring to the restaurant was having a layout that not only made sense, but also one where children could sit anywhere except the bar area. Aly Rouch said the restaurant is very family oriented and aims to provide a local and safe place for kids to go.
“Our kids are a huge part of our life, so we wanted to bring somewhere… not just family style where families can come in, but Friday nights after a football game or before a football game, we wanted kids to be able to come in here and sit down and relax after school, before they had to play.”
In addition to providing a safe place for kids, Jake Rouch said their restaurant is also a safe work environment for their staff. He said their staff consists of 37 employees, where 33 to 34 of them are kids from the ages of 15 to 18.
Jake Rouch said they have not faced any challenges since the restaurant has opened and they have been blessed in the sense that their equipment is new. Aly Rouch said they have also had a strong support group from the community, which Jake Rouch said drives them every day.
“They have come in and, I mean, ordered. They’ve kept us afloat, bringing in the money,” Aly Rouch said. “Not that that’s what we’re here for, but they’ve supported us in that aspect. We’ve also had some people that we went to high school with, their parents have come in and they’re actually working for us because they want to see us succeed.”
Jake Rouch said they are heavily involved in the community and that their involvement will only get bigger every year. He said they did donations for the Lewis Cass Youth League when the restaurant opened and that was a success for both the restaurant and the Youth League.
“I feel like it helped marketed the business, but it also helped the Youth League too,” Jake Rouch said. “We want to do more stuff like that. We want to be involved in this community, not just make money, but help in some way, shape or form.”
Jake and Aly Rouch said they wanted to thank Bo and Tami Weir for guiding them in the process, as well as their manager Larry Cunningham and their staff. Fire Pizza opens at 3 p.m. every day except for Monday.
“The community’s really welcomed us,” Jake Rouch said. “More than anticipated, more than expected, and we’re thankful for that.”
