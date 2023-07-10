The Indiana Arts Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $3,431,351 to 414 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.
Three Cass County organizations were awarded with grants. Logansport Community School Corporation received $4,000, Logansport Art Association received $6,000 and Civic Players of Logansport received $7,641.
During its June 9 Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved the funding recommendations for the two grant programs. Applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.
Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana 501©3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or arts activity. Between both programs, 75 of Indiana’s 92 counties will receive funding.
“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations that are doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study, and stay.”
The following counties also received grants:
• Carroll County: Psi Iota XI Beta Alpha Chapter WC, Inc. and L & A Park Foundation each received $4,000; Flora-Monroe Twp. Public Library received $1,980; and Delphi Opera House, Inc. received $11,308.
• Fulton County: The HeARTery, Inc., Fulton County Historical Society Inc., and Rochester Downtown Partnership, Inc. each received $3,800.
• Howard County: Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and NOLA WORLD Music & Artwerks (FS: International Marketplace Coalition) each received $4000; Kokomo Symphonic Society, Inc. received $11,660; Kokomo Civic Theatre, Inc. received $12,364; Kokomo Park Band received $12,628; and Curtain Call, Inc. received $8,739.
• Miami County: ReDiscover Downtown Peru Inc., Miami County Recording Arts Studios, and Miami County Artisan Gallery each received $4,000.
• Pulaski County: Pulaski County Tribe received $4,000.
Over the past 20 years, Hoosiers have also supported the arts in Indiana through the purchase of an Arts Trust License Plate, funding the Arts Trust Plate endowment. Funds from the IAC’s appropriation from the Indiana General Assembly, supports one exemplary Arts Project Support grant in each county across the state, chosen by the IAC. The recipients were Logansport Community School Corporation (Cass County), Psi Iota XI Beta Alpha Chapter WC, Inc. (Carroll County), Rochester Downtown Partnership, Inc. (Fulton County), NOLA WORLD Music & Artwerks (Howard County), Miami County Artisan Gallery (Miami County) and Pulaski County Tribe Inc (Pulaski County).
