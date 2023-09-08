Charity Musselman isn’t the type of person who wants big headlines. She’d just like to quietly go about her work if possible.
But being the first full-time Cass County Fire Department No. 1 woman firefighter is kind of a big deal.
“It’s kind of cool and I hope that other women join,” she said.
“She wasn’t hired because she was a woman,” said Rex Danely, Cass County Fire District board chairman. “She wasn’t hired for anything other than she was qualified. She went through our agility test and did a really good job. We are looking for the best people we can get and she was one of the best.”
Firefighting runs in the Musselman family. Her father is the chief at the Harrison Township Fire Department in Lucerne, where Musselman volunteered for six years. Her uncle and sister are both part of the department as well. During her time there, she earned her Firefighter I and II certification and her EMT certifications.
“My dad, he was a little hesitant about (my becoming a firefighter),” she said. “Now he’s excited that both me and my sister are involved. It was kind of an unsaid thing that I had to graduate college first before I could start training. But he’s been really good at encouraging and not just saying ‘oh, you can’t do that.’
Musselman is a 2010 graduate of Pioneer High School and in 2017 she graduated from IUK with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also took some nursing classes while in college.
“I never really wanted to become a nurse,” she said. “That wasn’t my thing. But the emergency medical side of it, I could see myself doing that.”
Musselman is also an artist, and her art skills have played a role in her life as a firefighter. For instance, she drew diagrams of a fire truck to teach herself where all of the equipment was. She also said drawing was a big stress reliever.
She plans to keep art as a central part of her life. She will be teaching a painting class soon at the Pear Tree Gallery.
While Musselman just wants to get to work and not make a big deal of her achievement, she did encourage others not to be afraid to try new things.
“If you want to do something, do it,” she said.
New hires shape department’s future
Steven Fisher was named the new Cass County Fire District #1 fire chief by the board of trustees on Friday, Sept. 1.
Fisher is a retired firefighter and captain from the Monticello Fire Department where he worked from 1984 until his retirement in 2021.
Danely said that Fisher has been around fire departments since before he became a volunteer around the age of 16.
Fisher has been a full time paramedic since 1999 and is currently working part time with Carroll County Emergency Management Services. He served as the District 4 training instructor from 2018-2021, providing fire training instruction to Lafayette and Monticello part time.
“We’ve got a young department,” Danely said. “It will be great for them to learn from his experience.”
Two of those young members are newcomers Brayden Shoaf and Brock Cohee.
Shoaf began pursuing his career in firefighting after graduating from Western High School, located in Russiaville, in 2022. The Galveston resident was a volunteer at Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department in Kokomo while obtaining his Firefighter I & II Certifications to start his career.
Cohee began his career in firefighting directly after graduating from Lewis Cass High School in 2023. He served as junior volunteer at the Young America Volunteer Fire Department since 2020 and became a volunteer firefighter with the Young America department in 2022 where he completed his Firefighter 1 & II Certifications to start his career. Cohee started part-time with Cass County Fire District on July 5, 2023, and moved to full time on July 18, 2023.
Danely said that both Shoaf and Cohee were adamant about being a firefighter that in high school they were able to take classes that prepared them to be hired by the department shortly after they graduated.
“Our department, we have a lot of young adults but they are energetic, they want to learn and they have a vision,” Danely said. “I’m real proud of our department. I think we have done real well. They work hard and love their job.”
