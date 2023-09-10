The comforting smell of freshly cooked pancakes contributed to the family-friendly atmosphere Saturday morning for the 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day at the 4-H Fairgrounds.
The event is hosted by the Logansport-Cass County Chamber of Commerce and Cass County 4-H Fair Association, and multiple businesses and organizations were on hand to support the breakfast. Candidates from both the Cass County Republicans and the Cass County IN Democrats were also in attendance to meet with voters.
Several businesses contributed food and items for the breakfast, including Martin's, Tyson, Scooter's Coffee and Logansport Savings Bank.
The money raised is used in several ways. For the chamber, the funds are used for operational fees and promotional support. The 4-H Association uses the money to help pay for materials needed for leader and youth development training. The proceeds also help pay for the different trips the fair participants attend.
