15 years
Walmart announced plans to build a super store behind the Logansport Mall.
The city of Logansport launched a new program on its web site that offers information about burials in Mt. Hope cemetery.
Vandals left graffiti and damage at the River Bluff trail, Little Turtle Waterway and the Reading Railroad house at Spencer Park.
A celebration of local history day included visits to the Cass Historical Museum, Century Careers Center’s project of restoration of the house at 136 Eel River Avenue and the Dentzel Carousel at Riverside Park.
Pioneer High School sophomore pitcher Doryn Wolf held Caston to three runs in a 5-3 victory.
25 years
Singer Frank Sinatra has died. He was 82.
Logansport’s Hardees fast food restaurant was recognized for its long-standing support of community mental health services with the presentation of the Bill McTaggart Memorial award.
Renovations at the Logansport Cass County Public Library should be completed next month.
After fifteen years, Gaddis Health Food, 1718 E. Broadway, is going out of business.
Logansport’s Jay Stephens, a junior at Ball State, will be performing in at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC with an elite group of college dancers.
A seafood platter dinner is offered at The Ambers, US 24 West, for $9.99.
Twin Lake’s homer in the seventh inning defeated the Logansport Berries boys’ baseball team.
For the first time ever in its 13-year softball history, the Lewis Cass Lady Kings team is wearing the MIC crown with a 6-0 win over Western.
50 years
Sky Lab will begin its 28-day space trip.
After much discussion 58 acres was rezoned, with the understanding that the proposed new plant, ABC Metals, be set back 150 feet from the present centerlines of West and Clinton Streets.
Rev. Donald Ruhl was elected president of the Cass County Ministerial Association.
An open house was held at the Salvation Army, 414 S. Third St.
The 1973 MIC golf champs were Lewis Cass High School’s Jeff Reinke, Jim Brockway, Dave Watterson, Ed Lewton and Jim Cook
The LHS Berries baseball team had little trouble capturing the NCC title from the Anderson Indians.
The red-hot Chicago Cubs won their sixth consecutive game with a 4-2, 9-3 doubleheader sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies. Hank Aaron raised his career homer total to 683 this week.
100 years
The Wabash and Eel Rivers are to be stocked with fish this spring according to the plans of Congressman Samuel Cook of the 11th Congressional District.
Exide Battery and Electric Service company, located at 209 Fifth Street, opened its doors to the public for the first time.
The Sixth Street foot bridge that extends over the Eel River was closed due to the river’s high water level.
The city of Logansport purchased a new, 1,300-gallon maximum street flusher.
Sheriff John Miller and deputy Charles Brandt discovered a still while hunting mushrooms.
A flock of 75 chickens were killed when fire broke out in the rear yard of the James Brown property at the corner of Holland and Water Streets.
