Logansport Police Department Crpl. Cody Koedam was promoted from the Corporal Rank to the Sergeant Rank during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The promotion was approved by the board and made effective as of Wednesday.
“Cody has been a Logansport Police Officer for seven years. Cody has been part of the SWAT team for the past two years,” Chief of Police Travis Yike wrote in a letter to the Board of Works. “Officer Koedam has also been part of the Army National Guard for 12 plus years and holds the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He has completed all requirements.”
Koedam said he feels pretty good to have been promoted and is excited to take on this opportunity and continue to serve. He said he had good mentorship from the previous sergeant, who he said left to go to school, and he is looking forward to picking up the reins. Koedam said he also works with a strong group of guys and he is proud of them.
“They’ve done good work,” Koedam said. “They were just in here a couple of weeks ago for another award that they got, so they’ve been doing really good work out there and [I’m] pretty proud of them.”
Yike said he is proud of Koedam and the work he has accomplished. He said with Koedam’s military background coming into the department, he has led by example as a corporal and was able to learn and gain the knowledge that he needed to become a sergeant and lead the shift.
“[I] think there’s a difference between leaders and managers, and Cody’s definitely a leader. He leads that shift by example and other officers as well on this department,” Yike said. “He’s been a big asset for the SWAT team as well, so to watch him come through the ranks in the last six, seven-and-a-half, seven years has been fun to be a part of and to watch over the last few years. So, I’m proud of him and I know he’s going to do a good job for the police department and for the citizens.”
