Kailei Jarvis said this is the first year that her late daughter’s birthday feels like a celebration.
Serena Jarvis took her own life in March 2020 at the age of 19. Her mother, family and friends will celebrate her during a fundraiser for the Cass County Zero Suicide Task Force beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Church of the Heartland, 101 N. Cicott St.
Last year, Jarvis came up with the idea to honor her daughter by working with a local tattoo artist. Serena Jarvis had been planning her first tattoo, a cat named Jiji from the 1989 Studio Ghibli anime “Kiki’s Delivery Service” when she died.
Seventeen people got a tattoo of Jiji last year to pay tribute to Serena Jarvis.
This year, the event will be much larger with donations and funds raised going to the Cass County Zero Suicide Task Force.
Multiple tattoo options will be available for $50 and each one honors Serena or is supportive of positive mental health. Each tattoo will be approximately two to three inches in size, depending on the chosen style.
Mike Hopkins of Fatt Matt’s Tatts will be the tattoo artist.
In addition to tattoos, those in attendance may take part in a silent auction. Items available to bid on include Cincinnati Reds tickets, a Burgundy Ficus Elastica tree from Plant Therapy, candles from The Lantern, a Black Dog gift basket and more.
Jarvis said she reached out to businesses, including Etsy creators, across the nation to collect donations. In telling her daughter’s story she met many who had a similar experience with suicide.
“Serena was very caring and had a big personality,” said her mother. “She loved helping others and she was always there for her friends. She left such an impact on so many. Her story has inspired so many as well to help.”
Jarvis recalled that her daughter often stayed late when she worked at Crossroads so that she could talked with those recovering from addiction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide rates have increased in the United States by 36 percent between 2000 and 2021.
In 2021 alone, over 48,000 adults committed suicide. The age group with the highest rate of suicide is people 85 and over.
Those experiencing a mental health crisis or in need of mental health services may call or text the national crisis hotline at 988.
4C Health may also be reached at 574-722-5151.
