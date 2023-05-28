Thirty-six students graduated Thursday night, May 25, marking the first commencement exercise for The Academy at Logansport Community School Corporation.
The graduation ceremony took place inside the McHale Performing Arts Center with a raucous audience of family and friends cheering their students on.
“We know it hasn’t been easy for many of you,” said Logansport Community School Corporation superintendent Michele Starkey. “We know that the path has maybe been a little rocky, lots of ups and downs, but you have shown you have perseverance and have made it to this day.”
The Academy offers a form of alternative learning for students who need a fresh start or struggle in the traditional classroom setting. Students who face difficult circumstances such as health or helping provide for a family can also find a way to fit their education around needs or commitments.
“I think when we look at students who attend The Academy we see a variety of students with a variety of different needs,” said Starkey. “We are so thankful we can offer this opportunity for our kids. It’s so much more than just sitting down and doing course work. It’s all about those relationships. We are so fortunate with the staff we have at The Academy and what we have been able to do with mentors.”
The ceremony began with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students walked down the steps of the McHale auditorium and took their seats on stage, many smiling as they did so.
When Principal Greg Grostefon said “Class of 2023, we salute you,” the audience exploded with applause.
“I’m extremely proud,” said principal Greg Grostefon after the ceremony. “We gave them the opportunity and they took that and ended up getting their diplomas and most of them had probably given up on it.”
Students Skyler Bodemuller, Karen Vargas and Avery Bellanca spoke of their time and achievements at The Academy during the ceremony.
“During my freshmen year before I started The Academy, I honestly convinced myself I wasn’t going to graduate high school at all,” Bodemuller, who won a leadership award, said. “The way that I do school work, it just was not working for me. So, me and my parents decided The Academy would be the best option for me.”
Bodemuller called joining The Academy one of the best decisions she ever made.
Vargas became emotional during her speech, pausing to wipe away tears and thanking her parents in Spanish for supporting her.
“I’d like to offer my appreciation for the opportunity to be one of the first graduation speakers,” Avery Bellenca said. “We students in particular have all had additional obstacles to overcome in our high school careers, and yet here we stand in perseverance. Being a student at this school unfortunately comes with an inherent stigma. People assume you must be a certain kind of person for being at an alternative school. I can tell you I am more familiar for what it means to be stigmatized. I’m here to tell you that what others think of you does not define your truth. Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Avery Allen Bellenca. I’m 16 years old and I’m a proud and accomplished graduate of the class of 2023. However, my hard work to get here isn’t what people see. They might judge me by my piercings, hair color or identity. Perhaps more specifically the simple fact that I am transgender.”
Bellenca said his high school experience before arriving at The Academy was full of bigotry, harassment and lack of acceptance. He said he was mocked and students would take pictures of him to secretly post on social media.
“It seemed like just being trans was a nasty disease that you should never want to be infected with,” he said. “It was such a disheartening experience that there seemed to be no escape.”
He said attending school became too anxiety filled and he needed to find a different avenue to graduate.
“I’m here today to stand in defiance against all of those who aimed to distinguish my flame,” he said. “I’m here on behalf of all marginalized kids like me who feel like their fight might not be worth winning.”
Grostefon called the students young human beings who had not flourished in what others thought of as traditional education.
“They didn’t thrive sitting in rows," he said. "They didn’t thrive going as slowly as the teacher wanted them to go. Some of them, not all of them, made errors in judgement. They made mistakes. When I have a meeting with them I don’t judge them. I say ‘we’re not going to talk about what got you here. We are going to talk about what’s going to get you out of here.'”
“It’s life changing,” Starkey said. “I think you can see that from all the people here tonight to support them. And it’s a huge boost for our community, too.”
She said that several of the students were graduating early and had already been accepted into college or already had jobs.
“I couldn’t be more excited or ecstatic,” said Starkey. “It’s been a long time. We’ve been planning this and trying to get it off the ground. I’m just so excited about where we are going and with The Academy.”
At the ceremony's conclusion, Grostefon gave Jennifer Castro-Martinez the Principles of Perseverance Award in honor of her hard work and growth during her time at The Academy.
The Academy began in 2005 with 40 students. It’s had multiple homes since opening.
Grostefon said The Academy was here to stay and they are working to make it the very best school of its type in Indiana.
When the 2023-24 school year begins in the fall, The Academy will take over the former Franklin Elementary School building.
