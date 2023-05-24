Brittany Bertrand, a third-grade teacher at Lewis Cass Elementary, didn’t see her mother or best friend sneak into the school gymnasium.
It wasn’t until Cass County Community Foundation president and CEO Deanna Crispen announced Bertrand as the 2023 recipient of the Elizabeth A. Billman Excellence in Teaching Award that Bertrand saw her loved ones and was embraced in a giant hug by both.
Lewis Cass Elementary was celebrating its end of school year awards when Crispen took to the podium and made the announcement with several rows of third graders, parents and staff watching.
Bertrand was nominated for the award by Lewis Cass Elementary principal Allan Remaly.
“Brittany encourages every student to put forth their very best effort and holds them accountable,” he said. “She has created a space where her students are excited to learn and grow academically.”
The award is named after Elizabeth Billman, a former Thompson Elementary School (now Lewis Cass Elementary) principal and member of the Cass County Community Foundation board. It was established in 2021 as a way to honor her after she passed away while serving a second stint with the CCCF board.
“Elizabeth Billman was an educator, administrator, mentor and role model for young women and teachers,” said Crispen. “When we thought about ways to honor her legacy, this award, to encourage teachers early in their careers, was the result and we know Liz would be proud we are continuing her legacy through the award.”
Molly Long, vice chairman of the CCCF, was also present during the award ceremony.
Nominees for the award were submitted by elementary school principals at the county schools. Nominees were expected to embody Billman’s thirst for knowledge, learning and commitment to community service.
Bertrand is responsible for teaching third grade science, math and social studies. Her coworkers described her as being compassionate for her students, touching their hearts while challenging them to solve problems independently and supporting them as they built their own self-confidence.
Outside of the class room, she is active in the community as the director of Camp Intervention, a STEM summer camp, and 7th grade cheerleading coach.
“Ms. Bertrand is an energetic, enthusiastic and extremely talented young teacher and we look forward to her continued influence on the students of Lewis Cass Elementary,” said assistant principal Heidi Wilson.
The award consists of a $500 stipend for the teacher, a clock inscribed with the teacher’s name and award title and a commemorative plaque. A permanent plaque is on display at the CCCF Office to honor each year’s recipient.
Bertrand said the experience was amazing and she was very grateful.
“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to teach these amazing children,” she said.
