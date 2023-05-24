The city of Logansport appears to be moving forward with the purchase of approximately 58 acres of land at Chase and Davis roads.
Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce executive director Bill Cuppy sought support from the City Council Finance Committee on Monday for annexation of the land from the county to the city.
The Logansport Redevelopment Commission is ready to move forward with the purchase of the land for $700,000, and need assurance the committee is in support of annexation. Cuppy said the RDC would not buy the property without support for annexation.
Cuppy said the RDC has conducted site analysis, annexation analysis, geotechnical work, wetlands study and environmental study.
The Finance Committee appeared to support annexation.
Cuppy said the appraisal for the land came in at $752,000 and since the appraisal was more than the sale price, the RDC does not need authorization to buy it and can buy it on its own.
The property, which is owned by State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport), is being eyed for high-end housing, although Cuppy said Monday any development would be a “public discussion.” He said the focus is buying the land and annexing it.
The city would like to purchase the property by early to mid June. Annexation takes about five to six months.
Manning, who is also a real estate agent at Carriger Oldfather Realty, bought the property for $521,800 near the end of 2021. The city council voted 7-0 in favor of purchasing the land for up to $650,000 in November 2021, but Manning ended up securing the property first.
Manning later moved from the property and Cuppy reached back out to Manning and learned that he is planning to sell the property. They came to a verbal agreement of $700,000. Manning waited until 2023 to sell the property so it is considered a long-term capital gain. Owning land for more than a year reduces the amount of taxes sellers owe after they sell a property.
Cuppy said he has received plenty of support for the purchase of the land, and a couple negative comments revolving around purchasing it from Manning.
“I look at it like ‘who cares?’,” Cuppy said. “It’s a capitalism world. The guy bought the property before we did, and he’s going to make a little money off of it.
“If he makes a buck on it, oh well. I still want the property.”
Also at the meeting Monday, Cuppy also said a developer is lined up for Lexington Village and announcement will come when the deal is done. He also teased a big announcement for development at the Riverside site for Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.