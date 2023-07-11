A Winamac woman was sentenced 80 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release Monday in federal court, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana.
Laci Lindsey, 49, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. after pleading guilty to distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
According to documents in the case, between May 2021 and April 2022, Lindsey sold methamphetamine multiple times in an amount totaling approximately 295 grams. A search of her residence resulted in the recovery of more methamphetamine, a scale, drug ledger, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group and the DEA North Central Laboratory. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.
