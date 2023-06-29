Logansport Parks & Recreation administrator Jan Fawley updated the Logansport Redevelopment Commission on its crowdfunding campaign for a dog park at Muehlhausen Park on Wednesday, and the numbers were not encouraging.
Two weeks into the campaign, looking to raise $35,000 by August 13, the total donations sit at $490.
“We really had high expectations that the community was going to be better donors than they have been, primarily because the dog park was high on our priority list in the master planning project, last time and this time,” Fawley said. “We had a majority of people said they’d be willing to pay additional fees to have these kinds of amenities. They have not been putting their money where their mouth is.”
If the campaign is successful, the Parks & Recreation Foundation will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
Funds from the campaign will be used to transform an unused softball field at Muehlhausen Park into a dog park that will include amenities for dogs, shaded benches and drinking fountains for dog owners and community members. The dog park would be free to use.
Fawley appeared before the committee to provide an update and to make it aware she may ask the committee next month to make up the difference so the fund can reach $35,000 if the goal is not met.
Those interested in contributing to the dog park fund may do so at www.patronicity.com/project/logansports_bark_park#!/.
Fawley also provided an update on funding for Christmas in the Park, which is not part of the department’s operating budget and relies on donations from local organizations and businesses. She said it takes about $20,000 to stage the annual drive-thru lights exhibit as it was in 2022. Adding new attractions would drive the cost higher. Last year, 3,800 people drove through Christmas in the Park, which is hosted in Spencer Park.
In past years, a significant chunk of the funding came from Logansport Memorial Hospital, which had to scale back this year due to its own financial difficulties.
Fawley said she may need help from the committee and also may need to go to the city council.
“I know I’m going to need some help at some point,” she said.
