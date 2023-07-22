15 years
A “radio-thon” organized by Cass Community Foundation and local radio stations WHZR, WLHM, and WSAL raised $10,000 for Emmaus Mission Center’s food pantry.
It was announced that the County Home will close next month. Cass County Commissioner told the few remaining residents that another place would be found for them to live.
A 22-year-old was convicted in the robbery of the Salin Bank and Trust in Galveston. A 29-year-old was sentenced to five years for robbing the Super 8 Motel.
Logansport Municipal Utility officials are still working to reduce the smoke coming from the plant’s smoke stack.
The Indiana Department of Child Services has moved its offices to the fifth floor of the Logan Square building at 300 E. Broadway.
Indianapolis Colts’ coach Tony Dungy is confident that Peyton Manning’s left knee will be ready for the season opener.
25 years
Cass County highway employees continued efforts to repair roads washed out by flooding.
Nearly half of Riverside Park is flooded and volunteers are filling sand bags at Pipe Creek Falls.
United States Cellular customers were without service for a time after lightning struck a tower.
Hazel Pickens’ 102nd birthday was celebrated at The Arbor in Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa hit his 37th homer during a 9-5 win over the Montreal Expos.
50 years
The state board of health is refusing to approve plans for any new construction in the city of Logansport that would involve a large discharge of sewage.
Mayor Martin Monahan was informed that plans for the first mobile home park within corporate have been rejected because the city’s existing sewage treatment plan is inadequate.
H. A. Bahnaman announced the appointment of Michael Denner as department manager of the fresh pork department at Wilson & Company.
A man picked up here by State Trooper Robert Sabatini is wanted in Los Angeles.
Michael E. Cart, administrator of the Logansport-Cass County Public Library since June 1, 1968, has resigned. He will be moving to California.
General Telephone is on strike. Only emergency long-distance calls are being accepted.
Logansport Lancers football Coach Jim Hollibaugh is preparing the semi-pro team for its debut in Lafayette. They will play the Indianapolis Cardinals.
Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 700th home run.
100 years
The biggest raid in Cass County since the beginning of Prohibition took place this week when local officials destroyed 700 gallons of corn mash, confiscated 66 gallons of whiskey and 2 stills on the Wilson farm west of Onward.
Dr. Ivan Watts, a dentist, began practice at 417 ½ E. Broadway.
The play “The Meanest Man in the World” was put on at Riverside Park before a large audience.
A 10,000-gallon tank of crude oil that the city of Logansport ordered two months ago finally arrived.
The annual Knights of Columbus picnic was held at Riverside Park.
Dr. L. Quick of New Waverly presented the Cass County American Legion Post with a new hand-carved walnut gavel.
Logansport Police made 101 arrests during the month of July.
