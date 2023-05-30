Squeal on the Eel returns for a second year at Riverside Park on June 17 with a slate of events and features even larger than the inaugural edition in 2022.
The festival combines a judged BBQ competition, family activities, food and art vendors and live music is runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The festival is presented by Tyson Foods and 100 percent of the profits will benefit four local charities: Cass County Special Olympics, AMVETS, Immigrant Connection (The Bridge) and Cass County Food & Backpack Programs.
Activities and features include a car show, Kansas City BBQ Society backyard competition, kiddie area with facepainting, beer and wine garden, food trucks, local vendors and producers, and event merchandise. Artists scheduled to perform include Black Stone Cherry, Chase Matthew and The Hype.
Ticket information
General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate the day of the festival. A BBQ Tasters' ticket an be purchased for $35 and lets the ticketholder sample each of the dishes prepared in the Kansas City BBQ Society's judged competition. The ticket price also includes access to the full Squeal on the Eel schedule of events.
Tickets can be purchased at www.squealontheeel.org/.
Kansas City Barbecue Society
The Kansas City Barbecue Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbeque. It is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts with over 20,000 members worldwide. KCBS sanctions over 500 barbeque contests worldwide. From volunteering to actual event production, members also offer assistance to civic and charitable organizations who organize events.
How to participate
To participate in the car show or BBQ competition, or if interested in being a vendor, go to www.squealontheeel.org/.
