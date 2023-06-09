Taqueria Los Gallos
Address: 800 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.
No violations noted.
Culver’s
Address: 3923 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.
One critical violation noted.
C — Employees must wash hands/change gloves after dealing with raw product and before continuing to work with other food products to prevent cross contamination
D&R Fruit and Meat Market
Address: 931 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.
No violations noted.
The Great Pages Circus
Address: Cass County Fairgrounds
Temporary; May 2, 2023.
No violations noted.
Mike Anderson Chrysler
Address: 417 S. Third St.
Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.
No violations noted.
Mike Anderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC
Address: 4301 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Popcorn machine in need of deep cleaning. Equipment must be cleaned in a frequency to remain clean and sanitary.
Latino Express
Address: 601 North St.
Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.
No violations noted.
Fire Pizza
Address: 106 E. May St., Walton
Pre-operational inspection; May 2, 2023.
No violations noted.
Quick Pantry VI
Address: 10 E. Miami Ave.
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
Four critical violations noted.
C — 26 beef and cheese snacks, four containers prairie farm 2% milk held past sell-by date.
C — No soap provided at handwashing sink.
C — No way to properly dry hands at employee handwashing sink.
C — No certified food handler. Need to get re-certified.
Five noncritical violations noted.
NC — All employees in kitchen area must wear hair restraint.
NC — Mops must be hung for proper drying.
NC — Dumpster lids shall remain closed.
NC — Frequency of cleaning facilities should be performed regularly in kitchen and storage areas.
NC — Food must be stored six inches off floor.
Scooter’s Coffee
Address: 3225 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
No violations noted.
Mi Mexico Lindo
Address: 3101 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
No violations noted.
Little Caesar’s Pizza
Address: 3025 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bendicion Food Trailer
Address: 1304 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
No violations noted.
Tienda La Bendicion
Address: 1304 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.
No violations noted.
