Donut and chicken

Taqueria Los Gallos

Address: 800 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.

No violations noted.

Culver’s

Address: 3923 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; April 29, 2023.

One critical violation noted.

C — Employees must wash hands/change gloves after dealing with raw product and before continuing to work with other food products to prevent cross contamination

D&R Fruit and Meat Market

Address: 931 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.

No violations noted.

The Great Pages Circus

Address: Cass County Fairgrounds

Temporary; May 2, 2023.

No violations noted.

Mike Anderson Chrysler

Address: 417 S. Third St.

Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.

No violations noted.

Mike Anderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC

Address: 4301 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Popcorn machine in need of deep cleaning. Equipment must be cleaned in a frequency to remain clean and sanitary.

Latino Express

Address: 601 North St.

Routine inspection; May 2, 2023.

No violations noted.

Fire Pizza

Address: 106 E. May St., Walton

Pre-operational inspection; May 2, 2023.

No violations noted.

Quick Pantry VI

Address: 10 E. Miami Ave.

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

Four critical violations noted.

C — 26 beef and cheese snacks, four containers prairie farm 2% milk held past sell-by date.

C — No soap provided at handwashing sink.

C — No way to properly dry hands at employee handwashing sink.

C — No certified food handler. Need to get re-certified.

Five noncritical violations noted.

NC — All employees in kitchen area must wear hair restraint.

NC — Mops must be hung for proper drying.

NC — Dumpster lids shall remain closed.

NC — Frequency of cleaning facilities should be performed regularly in kitchen and storage areas.

NC — Food must be stored six inches off floor.

Scooter’s Coffee

Address: 3225 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

No violations noted.

Mi Mexico Lindo

Address: 3101 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

No violations noted.

Little Caesar’s Pizza

Address: 3025 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bendicion Food Trailer

Address: 1304 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

No violations noted.

Tienda La Bendicion

Address: 1304 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; May 3, 2023.

No violations noted.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you