A Peru man died from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash on County Road 400 West between U.S. 24 and County Road 100 North at approximately 9:57 p.m. Friday.
Initial scene assessment found a northbound all-terrain vehicle had crashed and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
Evidence at the scene indicated a yellow 2004 Honda TRX400EX was northbound on County Road 400 West when the driver lost control. The ATV was located on the east side of the roadway while the driver was found in the roadway. A friend was riding another ATV in the area with the victim when he observed the victim’s headlight disappear behind him. The friend turned around to investigate and found the crash scene.
Edgardo Luis Rivera, 35, of Peru, was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputy Alex Denny responded to the crash along with several other deputies and public safety agencies. The assisting agencies included the Indiana State Police, Cass County Fire District No. 1, Royal Center Fire Department, Cass County Emergency Medical Services and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.