A Tuesday afternoon single car accident left its driver seriously injured and in need of transportation by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
At approximately 3:10 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle driven by 83-year-old Jimmy Dehaven, of Logansport, was involved in a single vehicle crash on the 100 block of County Road 1000 East.
Initial scene assessment found a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
A preliminary investigation by Deputy Shane Johnson found the vehicle had been traveling northbound on County Road 1000 East and went off of the west side of the roadway and struck the tree.
Dehaven was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel.
Several deputies responded to the crash alongside the New Waverly Fire Department, Walton Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 547-753-7800.
