Mike McCord calls the Century Career Center an incubator for community talent.
Located at Logansport High School, the career center provides students with career pathways in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, engineering, science and technology, transportation, health science, criminal justice, art, media and communication and education and training.
The career center is open to students from the Rochester School Corporation, Southeastern School Corporation, Eastern Pulaski School Corporation, Caston, Pioneer and Carroll.
Recently the Century Career Center, and the students within, have gotten a lift from the Logansport Redevelopment Commission.
The RDC has approved and paid out $98,000 towards new equipment with a budget of $150,000 allocated for 2023.
The equipment has gone toward boosting opportunities for students within the advanced manufacturing, construction and automotive areas.
The partnership between the RDC and the career center came together thanks to Bill Cuppy, president of the Logansport-Cass County Chamber of Commerce, president of the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization and vice president of the Logansport school board. He informed both groups that Indiana State Code allowed the RDC to allocate up to 15% of annual revenues to fund job training programs at local school corporations.
Cuppy also wanted to see students training on equipment actually used within Cass County, not outdated equipment no longer relevant in the field.
McCord is the president of the Logansport Community School Corporation school board and the president of the Redevelopment Commission. He also sits on the parks as a school representative and am the vice president of the Julian Ridlen AIM High Park.
He said that past students have left the career center and headed to the worksite only to learn they had been training on pneumatic equipment while their new job had start of the art technology.
“Unfortunately, education drags behind innovation,” said McCord. “It doesn’t do any good if we train kids on machinery that is outdated,” he said.
Some of the new equipment that the career center students are benefitting from include a small engine lift, a drone for agriculture use, battery powered tools for the construction pathway, temporary construction fencing, six new welders for the advanced manufacturing pathway and a new engine lathe for the machine trades pathway.
While the career center doesn’t guarantee a job post high school, students graduate with the skills needed in the community or ready for more education in college.
“We have roughly 67 percent free and reduced lunches so we have some economic issues here,” McCord said. “The best way to break that cycle of poverty is to find a good paying job. Working hand in hand with the career center, these kids can be qualified to make really good money. There are some kids who can break the cycle of poverty in their family with this career path and go out and get a good paying job because there is a demand.”
Inside the building trades workshop the sound of hammers pounding against a backdrop of whirring drills is like thunder during a rain storm.
Around 100 students come through the workshop each school day.
“We have no problem filling our Building Trades classes,” said assistant director of the Century Career Center Robert Iles. “In our intro classes we usually have a high request. Intro is not a requirement but it’s nice to allow someone a chance to see before they dive in.”
Brier Geisler, a recent Logansport High School graduate, said his time in the career center had been a great experience. He said he was more of a hands-on person and the career center gave him more opportunity to do things he enjoyed.
“I made a hammer (in precision machining) and I thought that was really cool because what other kid makes a hammer in school,” Geisler said. “Auto class has been amazing because I can bring my car in and work on it and do oil changes and learn new things.”
Of late, career center students have been making parts for Valley Tool, a company based in Wis.
“We just started this process and we are trying to expand it now to more companies within (Logansport) and the community,” said Iles. “The kids will have buy-in and can say they made that part for this company. They help support the kids and they are going to get them to be an employee.”
Welding is one of the most popular areas of study within the career center. Iles said it was common to tell up to 50 students to try again next year because classes fill up so quickly. It’s a popular program across Indiana and for good reason. Welders are in high demand.
Another new feature coming to the career center next year is a semi-permanent building that will be built just outside of the workshop. The building will be built from steel donated by Steinberger Construction, concrete from Shepler Construction and fencing provided by the RDC.
The 600 square feet facility will give students more space to work during the school year and can be taken apart and stored for the summer.
“The ability to get the students…working outside like you’d find in the job environment is a very beneficial one,” said Iles.
McCord said one of the advantages of the shelter and the career center is that it alleviates the need to bus students to a site and back to the school.
“It really is a laboratory and a work-space opportunity where you save 50-minutes a day and the kids can have an education instead of being bused around,” McCord said.
McCord said the career center’s nursing program is a big inspiration for growing the industrial side of the school. Each school year, nearly 200 students leave with their Certified Nursing Assistant license and are eligible to work in nursing homes or hospitals.
“We don’t always have that same feed out to the construction industry,” he said.
“People like Steinbergers, Sheplers, they are dying to have employees. If we have the same kind of success in this area of study as we did with nursing, it could be a home run for Logansport.”
Photos for this story were provided by Alisha Watson, a recent graduate of the Century Career Century. Watson will attend Ivy Tech in the fall.
