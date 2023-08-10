There were plenty of smiles, hugs and affable chatter Wednesday morning as Pioneer Elementary students hopped off their buses and flowed back into the school.
They stopped at the front entrance to pet Parka, the school’s dog. They huddled around frustrated friends, encouraging them as the spun dials and tried to open their new lockers. They hurried to their classrooms, eager to catch up with one another.
Kayleigh Armick, a sixth grader, was one of the students who admitted to being excited about the start of school.
“I missed my friends,” she said. She was also excited to be in a grade that allowed her to change classrooms during the school day. She looked forward to her language and reading class. Math, not so much.
During the summer, she went on a girls’ vacation with family and visited Chicago, she said. Her favorite part of the trip was a boat tour around the city where she learned about its history.
John Webber, also in sixth grade, smiled as he said he was not ready to be back.
His favorite moment of summer vacation was a weeklong trip to Colorado that allowed him to see his aunt and uncle, go skiing and visit the Garden of the Gods park.
Like Armick, he was excited to see his friends again. While there wasn’t a particular class he was looking forward to, there also weren’t any classes he was dreading.
Pioneer School Corporation Superintendent Chuck Grable waited outside the main entrance with school counselor Kim Schroder and Adam Berry, Dean of Students, to welcome the students off the bus.
Grable said his favorite thing about the first day of school was seeing the excitement on the kids face.
“A little excitement, a little nervousness,” he said. “Seeing kids get out of cars and off of buses with smiles on their faces, I love that part.”
Starting his seventh year at Pioneer, Grable said there is always a bit of nervousness while working to make the first day go smooth.
One of the key changes for the 2023-24 school year that Grable wanted to remind parents was the school’s transition from Harmony to PowerSchool student management systems. He asked for patience as the new system is implemented.
“Once it’s up and running I think everyone will like it better than what we had,” he said.
Alexandria Parks, a special education teacher starting her second year at Pioneer, was sitting at her desk making final preparations as students started to file in.
“The first day of school is exciting for a teacher,” she said. “We get to see the kids again. We get to meet all the new students. It’s very busy and fast paced.”
Despite it being her 10th year overall as a teacher, nerves still crept in on the first day.
For many of the teachers, the first day is a day of activities focused on meeting their new students and allowing their class to get to know each other.
Parks said she would be asking her students about their summer and making sure they know expectations.
The biggest challenge of the first day of school? Getting the kids readjusted to the expected classroom behavior.
Mariah Hood, a fifth-grade teacher, planned on telling her students about herself and doing activities such as having them ask each other about particular talents and skills they might have. They would also write an “all about me” essay and telling their classmates about their favorite thing about themselves.
“I’m so ready to meet my kids and get the ball rolling,” she said.
Dakota Williams’ students were already seated at their tables and catching up in his superhero themed classroom. The fifth-grade teacher had Batman insignias on his door and Avengers posters on his walls. Hopefully his Infinity Gauntlet, which sat on a shelf, would not be needed this school year.
“We have a lot of good kids here at Pioneer,” the 11-year veteran said. “I’m excited to teach here.”
Principal Pat Quillen said he loved seeing the students happy as they interacted with their friends once more.
“The first day of school for a principal is always mixed emotions because you are excited to see the kids come back and you’re looking forward to having a great school year,” he said. “You are always nervous about making sure the building is ready to go, whether everyone has all the information that they need, but overall, it’s an exciting time.”
Quillen said communication is one of the keys to a successful school year.
“It’s a team collaborative effort,” he said. “We can’t do it alone. (Parents) can’t do it alone. It takes a village to raise a child and we want to be part of their community and help them be successful.”
