Royalty is coming to the Walton Tipton Township Public Library this Saturday.
Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court will treat the area’s young queens and kings to a tea party beginning at 11 a.m. The event will include making shell necklaces, story time and picture opportunities
It’s been a month of new experiences and new faces for Hettinger, who was named the county queen in July at the Cass County 4-H Fair. She said she was very blessed to have the opportunities her crown has provided.
Her favorite experience so far has been meeting the 91 other county queens at the Indiana State Fair.
“There was so much royalty,” Hettinger said. “‘I want to try on her crown because her crown is larger than my crown.’ It was awesome.”
She said being Miss Cass County means she’s not only a responsible for being a role model for area youth but she’s also an ambassador for the community.
“So, being able to go to the Indiana State Fair as Miss Cass County and showing them that our county is here, it’s just a great experience and it’s very eye opening to see everyone in the community support you,” she said.
Other events have included this past weekend’s Shrine Club parade, the Circus City parade and the Fulton County parade.
During the Shrine Club parade, Hettinger and her court included Elsie Graham, a Woodbridge Health Campus resident, as the jubilee queen.
Hettinger works at Woodbridge. Being able to include Graham on the float was a great experience, she said.
This isn’t Hettinger’s first time wearing a crown. At the age of 8 she was Little Miss Cass County. She followed that up as Junior Miss but the teen title escaped her. She debated about participating in the 2023 Miss Cass County pageant but had multiple people reach out and encourage her to do so.
“I thought I would give it a shot,” she said. “I always wanted to run as a little girl but I never thought I would be able to win or compete as well as the other girls because I didn’t have 4-H under my belt. But being able to see that you don’t have to have 4-H is a great eye opener for girls in our community.”
Hettinger hoped the children in attendance will have fun Saturday. She also hoped she could teach children to be proud of who they are.
“I just want to show kids it’s ok to have a big and open personality,” she said. “I was very shy when I was that age. I didn’t really like to make new friends. Now I’m very open and I talk to everyone. But I just want to show little girls and boys that it’s ok to have a big personality and to just be yourself. If you aren’t being yourself then people won’t know you for who you truly are.”
Recently, Hettinger became an assistant coach for the Logansport High School freshmen volleyball team. She still hopes to attend Summit Salon Academy to pursue a career in cosmetology.
“Everyone is going to college and I’m like ‘I have no school.’ It’s so weird,” she said. “This is not right.”
Hettinger’s court includes first runner-up Brianna Schmaltz, second runner-up Maggie Halterman and Chloe Early, who was named third runner-up and Miss Congeniality.
Reyna Hernandez was named Miss Teen, Aryella Torkelson won the Junior Miss title and Quin Scott took the Little Miss crown.
Those interested in bringing a child to the event may RVSP by calling 574-626-2234. The Walton Public Library is located at 110 N. Main.
