Monday, June 19, will mark the third observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth refers to the day of June 19, 1865, when Union General Major Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed the slaves that they were freed. Still, Looker said, slavery persisted in some areas such as Kentucky and Delaware until the 13th amendment was ratified in December 1865.
Cass County historian and Logansport High School history teacher Bryan Looker admits he didn’t know what Juneteenth was a decade ago.
“There are a lot of people who five years ago probably couldn’t tell you what Juneteenth was,” he said. “I wasn’t taught about Juneteenth in high school or college.”
Looker said in those early days after the end of slavery in the United States Juneteenth was celebrated with food and community in the South. In the 1950s Juneteenth saw a resurgence as Black Americans continued to move northwards during the great migration.
So how did Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery, come back to the forefront of American history and become a federal holiday in 2021.
It was mostly thanks to President Donald Trump. On the campaign trail for reelection, Trump had scheduled a rally on June 19, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla.
His aides discouraged him from holding the rally on that day in that place. Tulsa was also the site of the worst massacre of Black people in the United States.
On June 1, 1921, White rioters burned down a section of Tulsa populated by affluent Black people. Thirty-five city blocks were destroyed and historians believe that 300 Black people were killed.
Trump relented and moved his rally to June 20.
President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.
The summer Juneteenth came back into the spotlight was also a summer full of Black Lives Matter protests after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“Holidays and celebrations, when you are talking about marginalized people who have been marginalized and continue to be marginalized, need to be recognized and elevated to equal status,” Looker said. “People who have not been marginalized, there’s really no reason to have a special holiday for them if nothing has ever been taken away.”
The National Institutes of Health list marginalized groups as those who are excluded for being non-White, LGTBQ+ or having disabilities.
Looker said he has talked with his students at Logansport High School about Juneteenth but the conversations are more focused on context.
“My students, unfortunately, don’t watch a lot of news,” he said. “They are more focused on social media so there’s not a lot of conversation. It’s more me giving information about what Juneteenth is.”
He said every year he encourages his students to take in at least 5 minutes of news each day, either online or television while also trying to take in more than one viewpoint. However, he said two and a half years later there are still students who don’t what happened on January 6.
“All we can do is everyday try to encourage them to take in news and be somewhat aware of their surroundings,” he said.
He said it would be nice for his students and others to know the context of Juneteenth and why it is important, but also wants people to understand there was slavery beyond Juneteenth.
“So even with Juneteenth there were still hundreds of thousands of slaves who did not get their emancipation until later in the year,” he said. “But it took months and months for the amendment to finally end slavery everywhere.”
