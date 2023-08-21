It’s been a difficult time for rural hospitals across the nation, but that didn’t stop Pulaski Memorial Hospital from celebrating its 60th anniversary on Aug. 3. With six decades behind it, hospital leaders and staff are pushing beyond the difficulties to build a better facility for their patients.
The hospital opened in 1963, offering the traditional array of services such as maternity care, surgeries and a greater focus on inpatient care.
Prior to it’s opening, Dr. Thomas Carneal, a WWI veteran, was running an 8-bed private hospital. The county had been talking about building its own hospital since 1948 but no progress was ever made. Carneal pushed the county to take action, closing his hospital in 1959.
The Pulaski community finally came together out of necessity and raised $300,000 to go along with a government grant to open the Pulaski Memorial Hospital.
Carneal served as the hospital’s first chief of staff. He died in 1966 due to the radiation he was exposing himself to while giving his patient’s X-Rays.
The day of the celebration, the hospital held tours, welcomed vendors and hosted activities such as a dunk tank and a K-9 unit demonstration.
“We combined our annual health fair with our 60th anniversary celebration,” said Brian Ledley, vice president of communications and patient experience at the hospital. “Some of our departments were set up and did screenings. The bloodmobile was here and did a blood drive. Our best guess is we had about 500 people come.”
“60 years,” said Steve Jarosinski, hospital president and CEO. “Obviously that is a huge deal for the hospital. I think it just drives home how important local hospitals are to their community.”
Changes over time
Chief nurse Linda Webb has been with the hospital for 43 years. She’s seen a lot of changes come along during that time.
“Every decade there are little changes but I think that switch from the focus on inpatient care to really focusing on outpatient care has been big,” she said.
Webb remembers when patients would come in for things such as a colonoscopy prep. Now patients do the prep at home and come to the hospital just for the procedure.
In 2003, the hospital added a new entrance and a physical rehab room. Its own MRI machine arrived in 2017 and was state of the art at the time.
Previously, the hospital depended on a mobile MRI to visit twice a week. But when they added their own MRI machine, it was the first open MRI in the nation. An open MRI machine is what it sounds like. Instead of being incased in a coffin-like tube, an open MRI allows for more breathing space by eliminating the closed in feeling. The process does take longer, but those with anxiety and claustrophobia, and for children, it’s a welcomed change.
One of the new addictions Webb is most excited about is the decontamination room. Previously, if a patient needed to go through decontamination before entering the hospital, a decontamination tent would need to be set up outside of the hospital.
The new room opens up to the outside, meaning someone could pull a car up to it and the patient could enter, go through the decontamination process and then safely enter the hospital.
The hospital is also working on building a new retail pharmacy so Pulaski County residents have another option when it comes to picking up their meds. Currently, their only option is the local CVS.
The story behind their oncology room extends beyond the room itself. Webb said that the former president of the Indiana Gardeners Association, Marie Potts, received her oncology treatments at the hospital. There was a window in the room but nothing to look at. So, Potts began to plan a garden outside of the room so other patients had something to enjoy while they received their treatments.
Potts didn’t live to see the completion of the garden. It twists in the form of a cancer ribbon and contains plants that bloom during different seasons. It’s always there as a bright spot for those who need it.
Fixing the system
The hospital became a critical access hospital in the early 2000s.
The name is a little misleading. The key goal of the designation is to improve healthcare access in rural communities.
“Really that designation means we’re just reimbursed a little differently by the government,” said Ledley. “It’s a higher percentage of Medicaid and Medicare versus the traditional private insurance.”
The Critical Access Hospital designation was created by Congress in 1997 after over 400 rural hospitals shut down in the 1980s and 1990s.
To qualify as a Critical Access Hospital, hospitals must have fewer than 25 inpatient beds, be located more than 35 miles from another hospital, keep patients for less than 96 hours per average stay and offer emergency services 24/7.
“We lose money on our operations a significant amount as do, I think, a lot of critical access hospitals,” said Jarosinski.
It’s a challenge many area hospitals are coping with. A lot of the financial woes come from how hospitals are reimbursed for Medicaid. So, the biggest aspect of the 60th anniversary for Pulaski Memorial Hospital administrators was a visit from state and local legislators.
“To be able to express that to the legislators—the fact that Medicaid rates have not gone up in over 30 years—it’s just an understood phenomenon that we lose money on Medicaid,” said Jaronsinski. “It’s been described as the hidden tax on businesses and family members around here. The fact that they are all subsidizing not only Medicaid but uncompensated care—anyone without insurance. There was all this talk about national health care, one plan Medicare-for-all type stuff. We’re basically already doing that. It’s just the way we are doing it is broken. You have commercial payers paying more than their fair share to make up for all the uncompensated care. Anytime we have (legislators’) audience and have their ear—we are struggling. The system is broken. How do we fix it? We’d love to do that.”
Small but capable
Pulaski Memorial Hospital draws patients from not only Pulaski County but from a 20-mile radius that includes Star County, Marshal County, Royal Center, Kewenna and Rochester.
Ledley said there is a mentality to dismiss the capabilities of a small hospital, instead patients feel they need to go out of town for the big brand names.
“You don’t,” he said. “You can get excellent care locally. Instead of immediately thinking ‘I need to go down to Indianapolis’ is to think locally. Could I come here first and get what I need here? Then hopefully you are finding more services you can have done here. You are telling your friends.”
“My hope is that we are providing the services that the community needs,” Jarosinski said. “We will continue to expand that. We opened our wound center in November and that was a big unmet demand in the community. People were having to travel for that. You think about wounds. You think about opioid addiction or pain management addiction. These are the kind of things that are so prevalent that you hate for people to have to drive for those service. I kind of look at it as what are the things we can do and can be good at and let’s be the best we can. We know there are some things it just doesn’t make sense for us to explore. Usually, it’s because of cost.
“We are pretty nimble,” Webb said, crediting the hospital’s ability to look at best practices and bring the community quality care.
“It’s really our people we are most proud of,” said Jarosinski. “From the frontline people to the people who have been here for 40-45 years. It’s a certain type of individual who chooses to work at a small hospital and I think that comes through in the types of people that they are and the interactions they have with patients and the staff. It’s just a good place to be. I think everyone takes a lot of pride in their work and wants the organization to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.