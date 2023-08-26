15 years
The County Home located on Pleasant Hill has been officially closed.
A pay raise given to just one policeman, personal use of squad cars and other budget issues are causing tension in the Logansport Police Department.
Plan Director Stan Williams and his staff think that businesses will pop up in the area around the new Ivy Tech campus on 18th Street, along the Hoosier Heartland Corridor.
Higher lunch prices and fewer field trips are just the beginning when it comes to measures being taken by area school corporations in efforts to make ends meet.
Crews working on resurfacing E. Broadway have unearthed railroad ties that were once part of the interurban railway.
Randolph “Randy” Lanning is celebrating his 100th birthday. The well-known Logansport resident worked at Flanigan Ace Hardware, served on the school board, YMCA board and as Cass County Clerk, Cass County Treasurer and as a Cass County Commissioner.
Chicago’s Ryan Dempster allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings as the Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals, 9-2.
The Logansport Berries football team came away with a 26-23 win over Peru. Derek Rowe led the Berries with 238 yards rushing.
25 years
Mayor Bill Vernon surprised city council members when he announced at the start of a budget meeting that he would not approve any budget item to purchase a building for a new police station.
The green space on the northeast corner of 6th and E. Market will be named LMU Park.
Beginning this week calls placed between Logansport exchanges and numbers in towns throughout the county will be toll free.
Janet Reed, Logansport, was named Realtor of the Year.
Stacy Muir, 21, of Walton, will compete in the Miss Indiana USA pageant in October and November.
In high school football Logansport got 235 yards from Rufus Sims but Rochester still managed to get the victory.
50 years
AMTRAK withdrew its request for discontinuing the last Penn Central passenger train through Logansport.
Cass County welfare department this week began enforcing new state regulations on luxury items owned by welfare recipients.
Missing doors and rooms with no student desks will surprise students and teachers in the unfinished building when orientation begins in the new Logansport High School this week.
Two boys, ages 17 and 15, dug their way out of the Cass County jail with a spoon.
Jockey George Sholty, a Logansport native, won the$73,000 Fox Stakes classic for 2-year-old pacers atop the horse Boyden.
100 years
Extension of the city electric light lines to the new addition east of the Eighteenth Street Bridge and between the river and the Pennsylvania yards is to be requested by the Logansport Land and Improvement Company.
Twenty-five lots have sold and fifteen homes have been built east of the Eighteenth Street Bridge in the past 18 months.
It was announced that every item in the brewery on High Street would go on sale September 6.
Walton High School, which was suspended early last spring due to allegations that it played ineligible men on the basketball court, has been reinstated.
