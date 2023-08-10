Registration is open for the second annual Mother/ Son Nerf War, hosted by the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department and sponsored by Star McClain of Schwering Realty.
The Nerf War is open to boys ages 5-12 and their mothers. This year’s event will run from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. Cost is $20 for mothers and one son and $5 for each additional son.
The Nerf War will be held at the National Guard Armory, 912 S. Cicott St.
Participants may register at www.logansportparks.com. Those interested should clock on “catalog”, choose “special events” and then choose “Mother/Son Nerf War.”
For more information call the Parks & Recreation office at 753-6969 or e-mail parksinfo@cityoflogansport.org.
