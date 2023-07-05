Logansport Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Star Party in celebration of Space Week from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Huston Park.
The public is invited to participate in an opportunity to view Mars, Venus, the moon and other celestial bodies with the use of telescopes.
Professional Astronomer Forrest Hamilton will have his telescopes set up near the McNarny Family Pavilion in the park. Forrest will bring several large telescopes to guide participants as they view the stars and will be available to answer any questions.
Those who have a telescope are encouraged to bring it and share with others. Participants are also encouraged to bring a digital camera or cell phone to snap a few pictures of the brighter celestial objects through the large telescopes that will be present.
If the evening is cloudy, the star party will not be held. Those interested will be able to find an announcement on the event’s status on the Logansport Parks & Recreation Facebook page when the date nears.
Questions can be directed to the Parks Administrator, Janet Fawley at 574-753-6969 or by email at parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.