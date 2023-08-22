Healthy Kids Day returns to Riverside Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 26, giving area youth a chance to get outside and play.
Kids will have access to free activities such as riding the Dentzel Carousel and the train, bounce houses, participating in a scavenger hunt, learning about pickle ball and other sports and completing an obstacle course.
Organized by the Cass County Family YMCA and Stand Up Cass County, the event will have nearly 50 participating sponsors, many with booths at the event and featuring activities for kids to do.
Healthy Kids Day is a nationwide YMCA initiative that has been celebrated for over 30 years, said Nicole Braun, membership and marketing director at the YMCA.
“This event is free to the community and aimed to inspire kids and families to be active and make healthy choices,” she said.
“It’s just about getting kids healthy, getting them outside,” said Nikki Malott project coordinator at Stand Up Cass County. “Getting them to do something other than be on their phones.”
Those in attendance will be treated to hot dogs provided by Woodbridge Health Campus. Water will be provided by Logansport Savings Bank and Culligan Water.
“One good thing about the whole event is just getting the community together and bringing all of these organizations together,” said Malott. “They are all there for a common cause, sharing information.”
Malott said one of the biggest challenges getting kids outside in Cass County is just providing them with things to do.
“Sometimes kids will get outside but then they will get bored and get in trouble,” she said. “An example is Riverside Park, kids hang out there all the time but they aren’t supervised either. It’ the (combination of) bored and unsupervised that gets them in trouble. Kids want to go out and do things, but it’s just—they’re kids.”
Malott said there are activities geared toward all ages, though elementary school aged children make up the majority of the participants.
“There’s something for everybody,” she said.
The YMCA and Stand Up Cass County are still accepting sponsors for Saturday’s event. Those interested in participating may reach out to Nicole Braun at nicole.braun@casscountyymca.org or Nikki Malott at nikki@ysainc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.