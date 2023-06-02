Construction work on the infrastructure at Lexington Village is expected to begin next week, according to a press release from the office of Logansport Mayor Chris Martin.
The planned neighborhood along High Street and Yorktown Road in Logansport includes space for 52 single-family homes situated within the city’s easternmost commercial district, allowing for access by bicycle or foot to neighboring restaurants and shopping centers.
In order to make the site feasible for development, the City of Logansport and Logansport Redevelopment Commission established a residential TIF district to fund the infrastructure work, including construction of streets, sidewalks, and utilities. The infrastructure project is also receiving funding through the North Central Indiana READI plan.
The city created a website for updates on this project and others in Logansport, at logansportreimagined.com (click on “Community Projects”). You can also contact the Cass/Logansport Economic Development Organization (CLEDO) at 574-722-5988 or email cledo@connectincass.com for more information about Lexington Village.
