15 years
All over Indiana this week, flood-weary residents are returning home.
The city of Logansport negotiated a deal with Walmart on the Lexington Road extension to turn it into a city street.
Despite a strong showing of opposition from local residents, the Logansport Parks and Recreation Board passed a resolution that will allow alcohol to be sold at Dykeman Golf Course and events at Little Turtle Waterway.
Cass County is going digital and the long process of scanning records continues.
Logansport senior Luke Zinsmaster has been selected to compete in an Indiana All Star baseball game. It is believed that he is the first Logansport athlete to be selected to compete in both the Indiana All Star Football Classic and the Indiana All Star Baseball Series.
25 years
Steinberger employees Shaun Wolfe and Paul Linback were credited with saving the life of a man after stopping at a car accident in Tippecanoe County.
The Marsh Star Aerobatic stunt pilot team, will be performing at Marsh Supermarket, 315 Fourteenth St.
Cass County Clerk is asking for more employees as her office is swamped with requests formerly handled by a courthouse receptionist.
The Cass County Community Health Center clinic has moved from 631 E. Broadway to 1700 Dividend in Chase Park.
Winamac High School golfer Kyle Crawford will play in the IHSAA State Golf Finals.
Pioneer’s Barbi Hudson was selected to the Indiana All-Star softball team.
Logansport High School football coach Lee Gaumer is having his team participate in an off-season passing program for the first time.
50 years
An Army Reserve center is to be built just west of the Grissom base.
A request by William Rall, proprietor of Rall’s TV Service, to change the zoning of 8.36 acres on US 35 from suburban residential to local business, was approved.
Elco Industries, Inc. a Rockford, IL, announced the purchase of a 46-acre tract of land on the outskirts of Logansport.
The concession stand at France Park was destroyed by fire.
Despite large limbs and trees down in areas, the Logansport area escaped serious storm damage this week. Heavy storm damage, including an overturned shed, was reported.
Thirty-one college students are employed at the Logansport State Hospital for the summer.
Thrifty Mart at Eastgate has 7 UP in an eight-bottle pack for only 69 cents plus deposit.
100 years
James M. Butterbaugh, crossing watchman for the Pennsylvania Railroad, was credited with saving three-year-old Thevelyn “Buster” Kroft’s life as the toddler had wondered onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.
Four Civil War veterans, William Harrison, George Schneider, and L. E. Brown of Cass County and John W. Butler of Roann met at the home of Loren Flanegin on Logansport’s west side.
Tony Palumbo was granted a permit for the construction of a home at 111 Market St. at a cost of $5,000.
With temperatures in the nineties scores of boys of all ages are spending their days at the bath house and swimming hole at Front Street.
