A crowdfunding campaign to bring a dog park to Muehlhausen Park was launched by the Logansport Parks & Recreation Foundation on Wednesday, Jun 14.
The campaign looks to raise $35,000 by Aug. 13. If the campaign is successful, the Parks & Recreation Foundation will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
Funds from the campaign will be used to transform an unused softball field at Muehlhausen Park into a dog park that will include amenities for dogs, shaded benches and drinking fountains for dog owners and community members.
“I’m thrilled to watch the transformation of this unused field in Muehlhausen Park,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a press release announcing the campaign. “CreatINg Places is a fantastic program that has activated similar spaces across the state. Whether by donating, volunteering or leading a project, it is a fantastic way to engage in your community and I look forward to seeing the final result in Logansport.”
If successfully funded, the dog park would be installed in three phases, with phase two and three including additions such as agility equipment, lights and restrooms if funds allow for them.
The Parks & Recreation Department hope the park will open in the spring of 2024 if the project is funded.
“Creating the Wright Street Bark Park at Muehlhausen Park will bring many like-minded people together that love and care for all dogs,” said Parks Administrator Janet Fawley. “The bark park will influence and improve the conditions in which our canine friends live. Dogs bring people together.”
CreatINg Places began in 2016 and has raised more than $8.5 million in public funds and an additional $6.9 million in matching IHCDA funds.
Those interested in contributing to the dog park fund may do so at www.patronicity.com/project/logansports_bark_park#!/
